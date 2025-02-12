Watch: Guenther Steiner's hilarious new Instagram reel with his daughter

Guenther Steiner, former Haas F1 team boss, has shared an amusing Instagram reel video with his daughter Greta. The father-daughter danced to an upbeat song which caught the fans' attention.

The Italian, a renowned motorsports engineer, debuted in F1 in 2001 as Jaguar's team principal. Red Bull acquired Jaguar in 2005, and Steiner was moved to technical operations director. While he shared the role of team principal with Christian Horner, he left the team in 2008 only to return with Haas F1 in 2014. He led the outfit as team principal for 10 years, and under his reign, the American outfit saw a significant rise.

Moreover, Steiner became popular after his comical appearances in the Netflix series "Drive to Survive". He also brought his fame to Instagram. He often shares humorous reels on the social media platform to keep the fans engaged.

Steiner dropped a video with his daughter Greta in the latest post. The duo danced to upbeat music and thoroughly enjoyed the skit. The 59-year-old wore a white sweatshirt with his face imprinted on it and danced his heart out. With their dance moves all over the place, the father-daughter duo mentioned in the video that they can't dance.

"We are so back💪🤣😀" Guenther Steiner wrote.

Steiner's contract with Haas F1 ended in 2023, and Gene Haas refused to renew it, leading to the Italian's exit. He joined the German television channel RTL to mark the beginning of his broadcasting career.

Meanwhile, Haas appointed Ayao Komatsu as Steiner's replacement and saw an immediate impact. The American-based outfit has become profitable for the first time in its history, as owner Haas will not be investing any more from his pocket in the 2025 F1 season.

Guenther Steiner advised Lewis Hamilton to ignore negativity

Guenther Steiner supports Lewis Hamilton (Image Source: Getty)

This year, Lewis Hamilton made a groundbreaking switch to Ferrari at 40. Some fans and analysts are questioning and criticizing the move ahead of his debut.

However, former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has a different opinion. Talking to Motorcycle Sports, he advised Hamilton to ignore negative energy and said:

“You should never think about it, because you will never do something thinking that it doesn’t work. He has obviously thought for a long time about this decision and said that this is what he wants to do, and now he has to go all the way. This could be the reason why Ferrari will become world champion again.”

Hamilton has begun working with Ferrari ahead of his debut race in Australia. He completed his TPC and Pirelli tire test in Barcelona and reportedly shared positive feedback. Steiner is backing Hamilton to become a world champion again, which could be his record-breaking eighth title.

