Watch: "He destroyed me completely" - Charles Leclerc recounts karting incident with Max Verstappen

A clip of a karting incident between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc has surfaced on Twitter. The two drivers engaged in a heated battle during the karting race which resulted in a DNF for both.

Watch the clip below:

Esrom @Esromite #redbullracing #Scuderiaferrari Max vs Charles rivalry in F1 will be more intense than Prost vs Senna / Schumacher vs Senna/ Nico vs Lewis . Bring it on. We are ready.. #AustralianGP Max vs Charles rivalry in F1 will be more intense than Prost vs Senna / Schumacher vs Senna/ Nico vs Lewis . Bring it on. We are ready.. #AustralianGP #redbullracing #Scuderiaferrari https://t.co/t6e6KPZ0dq

Verstappen and Leclerc engaged in an epic duel in Jeddah, with the Dutchman emerging victorious for the first time in 2022. The 24-year-old managed to outclass Leclerc in the coming stages of the race by gaining a DRS advantage down the main straight track at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. The two have, however, jousted it out on track back from their junior karting days, with Leclerc having pushed Verstappen on this particular occasion.

Speaking about the incident, Charles Leclerc said:

“He was leading, it was in the rain. He was closing a lot. Both of us were quite far in front and I had to find a way to pass him. So I pushed him a little bit wide. On this particular race I was faster and overtook him. Next corner he destroyed me - completely. I went from second with a five seconds lead to P7. I came back second. We touched a little bit and he took the white line that was wet and there was a huge puddle and he ended up in this puddle and he was really wet.”

Max Verstappen claimed he wouldn't have beaten Charles Leclerc in Jeddah if not for DRS

Max Verstappen claimed that he wouldn't have been able to beat Charles Leclerc in Jeddah if not for the Drag Reduction System (DRS). The Dutchman won his first race of the year in 2022 with the help of DRS towards the end of the event, marking his first points finish of the year.

After losing the DRS battle against Leclerc in Bahrain's season opener, Max Verstappen was successful in outsmarting the Monegasque driver in Jeddah. Both drivers tried to encourage the other to make an overtake heading into the final corner of the track just to regain the lead down the main straight.

He told the media after the race:

“If I didn’t have DRS today, I wouldn’t have been first. I think we are still too sensitive for that. And of course, some tracks are easier to pass than others but for me at the moment if DRS hadn’t been there, I would have been second today.”

The two drivers are expected to continue battling all season long as Ferrari and Red Bull seem to have developed the strongest cars thus far in 2022.

