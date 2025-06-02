Watch: Impressionist Conor Moore trolls Max Verstappen and George Russell in new viral video

Famous online impressionist Conor Moore has hilariously trolled both Max Verstappen and George Russell following their on-track incident at the Spanish Grand Prix. The Dutchman seemed to have intentionally rammed into the Mercedes driver, after letting him through, reigniting the bitter rivalry between the pair.

Max Verstappen received a 10 second time penalty for causing a collision with George Russell after he seemingly lashed out in frustration after being told by his team to let the Mercedes man through. The reigning world champion was hence demoted to P10 as a result of his penalty, due to the field being bunched up following the late-race safety car.

But Verstappen and Russell did not just reignite their on-track rivalry but also their off-track spat following the Spanish GP, with both taking multiple digs at each other after the race in Barcelona. While Russell claimed that Verstappen "let himself down" with his actions during the race, the Dutch driver responded by saying that he would "bring some tissues next time" for the Briton.

Impressionist Conor Moore, clearly inspired by both drivers' post-race interviews, shared a hilarious video of him impersonating them during their post-race interviews after the incident in Barcelona, brilliantly tapping into their mannerisms.

The driver's spat has followed on from their war of words during the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix, when Verstappen essentially branded Russell as two-faced, and the Mercedes driver responded by calling his rival a bully. This occurred after Verstappen had received a one-place grid drop after qualifying in Qatar, and he believed that Russell's antics in the stewards' room pushed them to make the decision.

Max Verstappen and George Russell had an amicable relationship before the incident, but did not talk to each other after it. The two had seemingly made up coming into the 2025 season, and have even been spotted joking around and talking during race weekends this year, but the nature of their relationship could yet again take a turn following the incident in Spain.

Max Verstappen admits his Spanish GP move on George Russell "shouldn’t have happened"

George Russell leading Max Verstappen during the Spanish GP - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen has expressed regret over his move on George Russell during the Spanish Grand Prix, via an instagram post on Monday. The 4x world champion has claimed that the move "shouldn't have happened", putting it down to frustration.

Verstappen mentioned that the move on Russell was down to frustration caused following his incidents with Charles Leclerc and Russell after the safety car restart, and Red Bull's tire choice for the restart.

"We had an exciting strategy and good race in Barcelona, till the safety car came out. Our tyre choice to the end and some moves after the safety car restart fuelled my frustration, leading to a move that was not right and shouldn’t have happened. I always give everything out there for the team and emotions can run high. You win some together, you lose some together. See you in Montreal."

Russell appeared to force Verstappen off track with a dive into Turn 1 at the safety car restart, prompting the Dutchman to take the escape road and stay ahead. Red Bull then told Verstappen to give the place back as a precaution, fearing a penalty, which then led to the whole incident. However, the FIA later clarified that no penalty would have been given, as Verstappen had done nothing wrong.

