Watch: Isack Hadjar clears the air on how his name should be pronounced

Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar has clarified the correct pronunciation of his name, as he explained how one should say his first and last names. There has been some confusion regarding that, as two different alliterations are used by people in the F1 paddock.Hadjar has settled quickly and very well into the world of F1, as the rookie has impressed fans and experts alike in his first year in the sport. The driver has already accumulated 39 points after 16 rounds of the 2025 season and even secured a career-first podium at the Dutch Grand Prix.With his popularity rising, there was confusion among fans regarding how exactly his name is pronounced. During an appearance on The Fast And The Curious podcast, Hadjar was asked to clarify how his name was actually pronounced, as commentators have been using two pronunciations.&quot;Honestly, I know my name is Isack (&quot;ee-zak&quot;), because that's how I've been called my whole life, but I know Isack (&quot;eye-zak&quot;) is the British way or English way to say my name,&quot; clarified Hadjar.&quot;So when commentators say Isack (&quot;eye-zak&quot;) because they are English speakers, honestly I don't mind,&quot; he added.The French-Algerian driver then clarified that his second name was simply pronounced as it is spelled.In 2024, Hadjar finished runner-up in the F2 championship to Gabriel Bortoleto, having impressed with numerous strong performances in the F1 feeder series. Red Bull then promoted him to the junior Racing Bulls team for 2025, and the driver has already delivered impressive results.Now, reportedly, he is likely to take Yuki Tsunoda's place in the senior team in 2026 to partner up with Max Verstappen.&quot;It's everything I've ever wanted&quot;: Isack Hadjar reflects on start to life in F1Isack Hadjar after the Dutch Grand Prix - Source: GettySpeaking on the aforementioned podcast, Isack Hadjar expressed that he has enjoyed his life in F1 so far. The 20-year-old also added that his experience up has been everything he had ever wanted.The driver reflected on his nine months in F1, saying he was trying to &quot;make the most of it.&quot; He said, via The Fast and The Curious:&quot;Yeah, really enjoying my F1 life so far. It's very cool honestly, It's everything I've ever wanted, so, I'm making the most of it.&quot;Isack Hadjar now has his eyes set on the second Red Bull seat and has claimed that his goal has always been to drive for the senior team, even since he joined the junior outfit. Speaking to the media ahead of the Azerbaijan GP, the driver also added that he needed to keep performing until the end of the 2025 season to be in with a shout for the Red Bull seat next year.