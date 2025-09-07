Watch: Isack Hadjar opens up on Lewis Hamilton calling him a 'legend' after his maiden podium in F1

Visa Cash App Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar was left awestruck after his hero and Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton called him a 'legend' after his maiden podium finish in F1 last weekend. The French driver surprised everyone with his mature and composed drive during the tricky conditions at the iconic Zandvoort circuit, where he qualified ahead of the likes of Charles Leclerc, George Russell, and Hamilton.After negating early pressure from Leclerc and some drizzle, the rookie found himself sitting comfortably in P4, which turned to P3 following McLaren driver Lando Norris's DNF in the final half of the race.Hadjar was visibly ecstatic with the result and earned a lot of plaudits for his performance. The VCARB driver got a special mention from Lewis Hamilton, who on social media called the former a legend for his achievement.During his exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Isack Hadjar was asked about the seven-time F1 world champion's response, to which he replied:&quot;Super strange, the guy looked up, I used to, I mean, I still do. The guy I've been looking up to since I was a kid, saying, I'm a legend, I think it's awesome, it's amazing.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLewis Hamilton has been complimentary about Isack Hadjar's performances on the track and even spent some time with the rookie off the track. Owing to his consistent results, there is a strong possibility that the 20-year-old might find himself driving for Red Bull soon.Red Bull team boss reflects on Isack Hadjar's chances of promotionRed Bull team principal and CEO Laurent Mekies stated that they as a team will not be making any changes to their driver lineup until the end of the 2025 season, amidst reports of Isack Hadjar's promotion.Speaking with F1.com, the Frenchman clarified the situation of their drivers and said:&quot;No, we do not plan to change during the season. Yuki has been making a good step in the last three races. We want more, but he's doing a good job. First time in the points after seven races, best Qualifying with the team at Spa, he's on a positive trend.&quot;It's extremely nice to watch Isack's progress and to see him performing at the level he did in the last race. [It] was a fantastic demonstration of the progress he has been doing during the season, but we are relaxed about the driver topic; we have all the cards on the Red Bull side.&quot;After his podium finish in Zandvoort, Isack Hadjar jumped to P10 in the driver's standings with 37 points to his name and is tied with Kick Sauber driver Nico Hulkenberg, while Yuki Tsunoda sits in P19 with 12 points to his name with eight races and three Sprints remaining in the 2025 season.