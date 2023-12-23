Watch: Kelly Piquet furious at Max Verstappen laughing after she failed to catch bride's bouquet 

Max Verstappen and his girlfriend Kelly Piquet are currently savoring the off-season wedding celebrations in Brazil. The couple joyously attended the wedding of Kelly's brother Nelson Piquet Jr. on Thursday, December 21.

The former F1 driver and Formula E champion tied the knot with Patsy Zurita in a religious ceremony at Fazenda Santa Bárbara, in Itatiba, in the interior of São Paulo. The reigning F1 champion was in attendance for the wedding along with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet.

Following the wedding ceremony, a video shows Kelly Piquet attempting to catch the bride's bouquet but fails to do so. However, Max Verstappen's ensuing reaction has taken the internet by storm as he celebrates after his girlfriend fails to catch the bouquet. Further, Piquet can be seen getting furious at Verstappen.

Three years into the relationship, there is no news of wedding bells ringing any time soon for the reigning F1 champion. The Dutchman has set no timeline for his wedding, as he wants his relationship to be spontaneous.

In a recent interview with German publication Blick, the Red Bull ace opened up about his wedding plans:

"Get married? Me? Now you've publicly pressurised me to say a date! (Laughs) I don't know, time will tell. At the moment I'm very, very happy with Kelly, but personally I don't have a timetable for when I'll get down on one knee in front of her. It's all supposed to happen spontaneously."

When asked if he would be married before retiring from F1, Verstappen reiterated his stance on the matter:

"Like I said, I don't know. The right day will come when we feel like we can put our relationship on paper."

Max Verstappen opens up about his relationship with Kelly Piquet's daughter

Before dating Max Verstappen, Kelly Piquet was in a relationship with former F1 driver Daniil Kvyat between 2017 and 2019. The couple also welcomed their daughter Penelope, just months before their split.

Piquet and her daughter currently reside in Monaco with Max Verstappen. The Dutchman recently opened up about his relationship with Penelope Kvyat in an interview with TIME magazine. He said:

"I’m not the father, that’s not the aim. It’s always very important that she has a good relationship with her own father, which she has. But I see her every day when I’m at home. We get on very well. She’s very cute."

Kelly Piquet's four-year-old daughter frequently stars in Max Verstappen's sim racing streams, as their adorable conversations sweep the hearts of the F1 audience.