Watch: Kelly Piquet and Penelope Kvyat scream as Max Verstappen overtakes another golf cart

Max Verstappen was spotted pulling off an F1-style overtake on a golf cart as the drivers head towards the final week of the summer break. His partner, Kelly Piquet, and her daughter Penelope were also seated in the cart as they could be heard screaming from excitement.The Dutchman is known for his obsession with racing. Even when he's not out on the track, Verstappen spends ample time behind the wheel on his simulator. Earlier this year, he also ran a test at Nurburgring in a GT3 car. Seemingly, however, his obsession with racing isn't limited to supercars.As drivers spend time with their families during the summer break, Max Verstappen took his partner, Kelly Piquet, and her daughter, Penelope, out on a racing adventure. In a clip that surfaced on social media, he could be seen pushing a golf cart towards a narrow path and pulling off an overtake, all while Piquet and Penelope kept screaming.Max Verstappen has been pulling off similar overtakes on the track this season, however, not quite for the lead. Red Bull Racing witnessed a decline in performance, which has seen Verstappen fall out of championship contention. He hasn't won a race since Imola earlier this year, and has struggled to bring himself back on the podium in recent races, too.Max Verstappen confirms staying with Red Bull in the futureWith the team's form declining over the season's length, Max Verstappen was rumored to be in talks with Mercedes. This led to speculation of him switching teams next season and moving over to the Brackley-based outfit.However, that does not seem to be happening any time soon. Verstappen recently cleared up the clutter surrounding the Paddock, mentioning that he will stay with Red Bull in the future.&quot;Well, the thing is that there's always other people speaking a lot, while I'm not really talking, because first of all I don't need to, I don't need to say anything,&quot; Max Verstappen told F1.He added:&quot;I think that's also better for everyone, instead of just waffling things around. It makes no sense anyway, it's a bit of a waste of time, but for me I'm very focused on '26 with the team, to look ahead and make sure that we nail the regulations, and that we are competitive from the start.&quot;Verstappen currently has a contract with Red Bull keeping him with the team till the 2028 season. However, reports mentioned the possibility of an exit clause, with rumors claiming that it would be activated if the team loses hold of the fourth position in the Constructors' Championship.