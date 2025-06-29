Watch: Kimi Antonelli clatters into Max Verstappen, leading to an early DNF in the F1 Austrian GP

Max Verstappen faced a big blow during the 2025 Austrian GP as a crash with Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli led to an early retirement. On lap one, the rookie suffered from a big lockup at turn 3 and lost control to crash into the side of Verstappen, forcing both cars out of the race.

The start of the race was chaotic as Carlos Sainz blew up his rear brakes, leading to fire. His DNF on the formation lap delayed the race start by 10 minutes. When the race finally began, Verstappen had a clean start from P7.

However, Antonelli, who started the race from P9, took a big plunge on turn 3. He braked late and locked up his rear brakes. The rookie lost control of his car and jumped ahead of Gabriel Bortoleto to ram straight into the side of Verstappen's car.

The Red Bull driver took a spin and parked his car on the side. Due to severe damage, he could not continue the race, causing an early DNF, and his car had to be lifted off by a crane. Antonelli's race also ended prematurely as both drivers walked back dejected.

This crash is a big blow for Max Verstappen, who is fighting for his fifth title this year. Before the race, he held third place at 155 points. Oscar Piastri led the championship with 198 points, followed by Lando Norris at P2 with 176 points.

Norris won the 2025 Austrian GP while Piastri finished P2, meaning the gap will further extend between the McLaren teammates and Verstappen. With the season approaching its halfway stage, his title hopes appear to be in jeopardy.

Kimi Antonelli takes accountability for crash with Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli at the F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, in a post-race interview, Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli admitted to his fault in the crash with Max Verstappen. He argued that his rear brakes locked up and there was nothing he could do to avoid the fateful collision.

Talking to Sky Sports, Antonelli said:

"I didn’t necessarily brake too late; it’s just that when I braked, I braked hard because I was behind other cars, and in that moment I locked the rears. Then I just couldn’t stop the car. I locked the rear and then lost the car and then had to avoid Lawson. Then it was too late because I was arriving just too quickly."

"I started to lock the front, and instead of decelerating, I was accelerating. The car was just taking speed, and the crash was inevitable. Just feel super sorry for the team, and for Max, of course, because obviously he was just a passenger."

Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli were seen sorting out issues after the crash as the rookie appeared to be explaining his stance. The Dutchman, meanwhile, walked away without expressing any dissent.

