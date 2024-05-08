WATCH: Kimi Antonelli's Williams move accidentally announced by F4 commentator during the race at Misano

Mercedes prodigy driver Kimi Antonelli's F1 move was perhaps accidentally announced by a commentator during the Italian F4 race in Misano, hinting at his move to Williams in the future.

Kimi Antonelli currently races in Formula 2. He skipped F3 because of his strong performance and is currently in his rookie season for junior-level racing. He is also Mercedes' junior driver.

During the Italian F4 race at Misano last week, the commentator spoke something regarding Kimi Antonelli, but suddenly stopped, leading to the rumors that he might move to Williams later in the F1 season. The commentator was heard saying:

"Andrea Antonelli, 2022, the soon to be announced w-"

"Ahh actually I won't finish that sentence." (25:15)

After Lewis Hamilton's exit was announced by Mercedes earlier this year, strong speculations grew around Antonelli as he was said to be the possible replacement. However, given his minimal experience in F2, it is unlikely that he might get into F1 anytime soon. Although rumors of Williams signing him also arose recently, there has been no official comment on the same.

Earlier in April, Antonelli tested with Mercedes on the Red Bull Ring in the W12, their 2021 challenger. Despite the test, team principal Toto Wolff revealed that the Prema driver needed to focus on his F2 campaign.

Toto Wolff on possibility of Kimi Antonelli's F1 signing: "[He] needs to concentrate on his F2 campaign"

Although Antonelli's performance has been impressive so far in the junior series, his inexperience is a possible hurdle in his journey to Formula 1. As mentioned, he skipped F3 and started racing in F2 this season. He has not completed a full season in the series as well.

Talking to Autosport about the speculations surrounding his F1 signing, Toto Wolff revealed that his priority needs to be on F2, which he is aware of.

"The dispensation was something that wasn't brought up by us and we have certainly stated from the beginning that that was not something we have pursued," Wolff said.

"I don't know where this belief comes from that Mercedes was keen on pushing that forward. Kimi needs to concentrate on his F2 campaign and he knows that."

He further stated that any other information regarding Kimi Antonelli were only "rumors."

"Everything else is just rumours, which continue to spin around and that are factually incorrect. He's an F2 driver for Prema, that is what he's doing, and this is what we're all concentrating on."

Mercedes has yet not revealed who will replace Lewis Hamilton in the team when he leaves for Ferrari in the 2025 F1 season.