WATCH: Lance Stroll struggles to walk after barely getting out from his Aston Martin car

Lance Stroll was seen limping out of his Aston Martin in the Parc Ferme following the Qatar Grand Prix. He barely got out of the car and walked towards the medical car in the aftermath of the race.

In a physically distressing race in Qatar, Stroll's onboard footage of walking out of the car serves as an example of just how tough the weather and temperature were on the drivers.

The driver, who finished P11 in the race, got out of his car and almost stumbled before limping towards the ambulance parked right beside him. Here is the footage that had many fans worried for the Canadian driver.

A Formula 1 race is very tough on a driver's body, and especially difficult when a Grand Prix is in hot and humid temperatures. The Singapore GP is well-known for being one of the most difficult races for this reason, and it looks like Qatar might be taking that spot.

Drivers looked exhausted during and after the race. Logan Sargeant had to retire mid-race because he felt unwell and it was drastic to see him almost come to a stop on the track.

At the same time, Esteban Ocon, too, felt the same during lap 15 (reports that he puked in his crash helmet). The drivers were also not able to stand up after the end of the race; Oscar Piastri, who finished P2 was seen lying down in the cool down room.

Alex Albon also sought medical attention after the race. Lance Stroll was just one of the many drivers who were badly affected because of the tough conditions during the race.

Expand Tweet

The season looking tough for Lance Stroll after the Qatar GP

Aston Martin had a beautiful start to the season with their latest signing, Fernando Alonso, stepping on the podium multiple times and taking second place in the championship with a command. At the same time, Lance Stroll could only follow the 42-year old a couple of places down.

After the team started to lose out again and went down to fourth place in the standings, the Canadian's performance seemingly got worse and the Qatar GP weekend was an example of the same.

Lance Stroll had a tough qualifying session and was also seen throwing his steering wheel out of the car and perhaps pushing his personal trainer out of the way; a move for which he was criticised. Mik Krack, the team principal, wasn't amused as well after his Q1 exit earlier on Friday.

"Unfortunately, Lance did not progress from Q1. He had a couple of laps deleted for track limits, which put him on the back foot and stopped him progressing."

After finishing out of points in the main event in Qatar, Lance Stroll now sits with just 47 points, which is a huge gap given the fact that Alonso is 136 points above him with 183 points.