WATCH: Lando Norris’ $2.5 million Ferrari F40 spins off the road at Monaco

Lando Norris's Ferrari F40 was spotted crashing out in the vicinity of Monaco in a clip that has gained quite some traction on social media. Reportedly, it wasn't the McLaren driver behind the wheel of the classic car.

The F40 is a new addition to Norris's car collection, having bought it in November of 2024 at a price of around $2.5 million. In the clip that has gone viral on social media, the car was spotted spinning and hitting a guardrail on the edge of the road, perhaps because of an unpredictable throttle input. It damaged the car's rear bumper.

The Ferrari F40 was produced between 1987 and 1992 to celebrate the brand's 40 years (hence, the name). It is one of the more popular cars among classic collectors. Fitted with a 2.9 L-V8 engine, the F40 is capable of producing 471 horsepower and 426 lb-ft torque. It features a 5-speed manual transmission.

While it wasn't Lando Norris behind the wheel of the F40, he did quite a job piloting the McLaren MCL38 during the 2024 F1 season. His four wins, combined with his teammate's excellent performance helped the team clinch their first Constructors' Championship since 1998. As for Norris, he witnessed his best championship finish as runner-up behind Max Verstappen, who won his fourth consecutive World Championship.

Lando Norris pinpoints how Red Bull could have won the championship in 2025

While Verstappen managed to clinch his fourth F1 title, Red Bull dropped to third place in the Constructors' Championship. This was primarily because of the team's changing competitiveness against their rivals mid-season. However, Max Verstappen consistently finished in points to keep his lead.

Meanwhile, his teammate Sergio Perez had multiple DNFs and finished out of points on multiple occasions, hindering the team's position in the standings. The team terminated Perez's contract heading into 2025 and replaced him with Liam Lawson.

Reviewing their season, Lando Norris said that Red Bull Racing could have won the title if they had two drivers like Verstappen.

"Red Bull probably would have won the Constructors’ if they had two drivers as good as Max," Norris said (via Motorcylesports.net). "That’s for sure. It’s clear and obvious. It shows that as a team, they’ve still probably done the best job, but one driver isn’t enough in this sport."

Lando Norris also won his first career F1 race in the 2024 season. McLaren had been extremely competitive in the second half of the season. They are expected to carry this momentum into 2025, the final year with the current regulations. Next year will witness a major change in the cars, both in the design and engine.

