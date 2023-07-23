WATCH: Lando Norris whacks Max Verstappen’s F1 Hungarian GP trophy during podium celebrations 

Lando Norris struck Max Verstappen's F1 Hungarian GP trophy during podium celebrations by banging his champagne bottle on top of the award. Norris and Verstappen shared the podium for the second time in a row, with both drivers performing excellently in Budapest. Watch the clip below:

Lando has got some explaining to do

The McLaren driver started the race in P3, behind Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, but quickly got the jump on the former heading into Turn 1. However, his teammate Oscar Piastri brilliantly found himself in P2 for the first stint, jumping from fourth to second.

Norris was wise enough to take Piastri's place after the first round of pitstops after he put in a stellar out-lap on his fresh hard compound tires, jumping Piastri with an undercut. From there, the Briton held off a rapidly charging Sergio Perez, who charged through the field to finish third despite starting ninth on the grid.

With his most recent podium in Hungary, Lando Norris took his first consecutive podium of his career, with the prospects of a win looming over his head. However, Red Bull and Max Verstappen are still quite a way ahead of the Papaya team, making it difficult for the Briton to dethrone Verstappen under normal circumstances.

Daniel Ricciardo on Lando Norris' Budapest heriocs

It's a second successive podium for @LandoNorris after bringing it home P2!

Ricciardo claims that his former teammate Norris would be exceptionally fast if he were with a top team. The Australian believes that the only thing that is stopping the Papaya driver from being known as one of the best is the fact that he doesn't drive for a front-running team.

Daniel Ricciardo spent two years alongside Lando Norris, who routinely outperformed the Australian with ease. Speaking to Crash.net, Ricciardo praised Norris, saying:

"If he went to a top team, it should translate and he goes again to the level of the car. I’m sure he would be quick in a top team. I don’t have any doubt about that. I think he’s proven himself,"

Lando Norris showed off his world-class driving abilities with his most recent second-place finish in Hungary, behind only Max Verstappen. The upgraded MCL60 is giving the Briton the opportunity to prove his worth to the rest of the grid, with the team now looking comfortably stronger than Ferrari.

It will be interesting to watch Norris's career develop in the times to come. It will also be interesting to see where the Papaya driver finishes at the end of the 2023 season.