WATCH: Lando Norris flips the bird at a fan asking him when he’s going to win an F1 race 

McLaren driver Lando Norris recently flipped off a fan upon being asked about his first F1 victory, which is yet to come.

Since making his F1 debut with McLaren in 2019, Norris has come close to a win multiple times. He has secured seven P2 finishes in his career but, due to issues like the pace of the car or minor mistakes by him, he hasn't yet won his first F1 race.

In a recent interaction with a fan, Lando Norris was asked:

"When are you gonna win a race, Lando?"

Norris' reply was succinct as he flipped them off and continued walking away. Here is a clip of the incident:

Although McLaren developed positively during the 2023 F1 season, they were not fast enough to challenge for a victory.

Lando Norris claims he was not expecting to be on the podium in Melbourne

The Briton started the 2024 F1 Australian GP on P3 after Red Bull's Sergio Perez was handed a three-place grid penalty. More opportunities opened up for him as Max Verstappen had to retire from the race on the third lap because of a mechanical failure in his car.

Norris was stuck behind his teammate, Oscar Piastri, for quite some time until the team asked the two drivers to switch their positions. Once they were on the final stint, Norris launched an attack to chase Charles Leclerc on P2 but failed to do so. However, he did finish the race on the podium, which, as he told Guenther Steiner after the race, wasn't something he expected. He said (via fia.com):

"I think our pace was strong enough today. But Ferrari and Carlos did a very good job, so hats off to them. They've been fast all weekend. I felt good. I felt like I could manage the tyres very well today, and that was a good step. Probably wasn't expecting to be on the podium, so I'm very happy."

Since neither of the Mercedes finished the race (Lewis Hamilton retired on lap 17 because of an engine failure and his teammate George Russell crashed on the final lap), McLaren increased their lead over the Silver Arrows in the constructors' championship.