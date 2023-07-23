Watch: Lando Norris' furious reaction after he discovered he qualified P3 for the 2023 Hungarian GP

McLaren driver Lando Norris was not entirely happy with himself after he finished P3 in the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying session on Saturday.

The Briton missed out on pole position by a mere 0.080s to Lewis Hamilton and 0.077s to Max Verstappen and will start behind them for the main race on Sunday.

Although, in the bigger picture, Norris and his team will be really happy with the progress that they have made in the past couple of races, he believed that he could have gotten to the front in Q3.

On his team radio after the qualifying session, Lando Norris said:

"I'm sorry it wasn't a good enough lap. I wanna be on pole, I don’t wanna be P3. Same lap time, p*** o***,"

Lando Norris analyzes his Hungarian GP qualifying session

The McLaren driver stated that he was happy with the balance all the way through the qualifying session and probably the only time he didn't feel comfortable was the C3 compound.

In his post-quali press conference, Lando Norris said:

"Good. Yeah, I think the balance all the way through… I think the one we struggled with most was probably the Hard tire in the beginning. But the Medium and the Soft, I was pretty happy with. Just nine hundredths, you know. It wasn't like it was a bad session, just probably when you're under a tenth of pole or eight hundredths off the pole, you feel like that was within your driving, you know. If you just did something slightly differently, or just got on throttle a little bit earlier, like eight hundredths, you feel like is in it. So I guess that’s a little bit frustrating, especially to be so close."

He added:

"But, at the same time, P3. We're also happy. I mean, I guess as Lewis said, he's been struggling, but if you look at where we've been in the last few years, I think we’re even happier. And we've gone through an even tougher time, you know. We were fighting for 18th, 19th, and 20th for the last year and at certain times. So, for us to be consistent now three races in a row, competitive, and to be so close to pole position is still a very good sign for us. So I'm happy, like mixed. I guess I'm happy but also frustrated to miss out on what could have been an even better position."

It will be interesting to see if Lando Norris can get on the podium in consecutive races for the first time in his career on Sunday.