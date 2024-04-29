WATCH: Lando Norris greets Penelope Kvyat after the 2024 F1 Australian GP

McLaren driver Lando Norris shared a beautiful moment with Penelope Kvyat after the 2024 F1 Australian GP.

It has been a strong start to the 2024 season for the British driver as in the five completed races, he has scored a P3 and a P2 in Australia and China respectively. After his first podium in Melbourne, Lando Norris was greeted by Penelope Kvyat, who is the daughter of Max Verstappen's girlfriend Kelly Piquet.

The four-year-old was seemingly delighted with Norris' performance in Australia and hugged him in the paddock to celebrate his achievement despite Verstappen's DNF in the race.

Since both Verstappen and Norris live in Monaco and are pretty friendly with each other, it is possible that the McLaren driver and Penelope might have met in the Principality.

Max Verstappen spoke to Daily Mail in November 2023 about his friendship with Lando Norris and said:

"I get on really well with Lando because he is just himself and normal. He is my best friend on the grid. He loves what he is doing. I could see clearly from years ago in go-karting that he was very quick - though we never raced against each other. Everything just came to him really naturally as a driver."

Lando Norris chimes in on Max Verstappen's dominance 'boring' F1 fans

Lando Norris stated that the Red Bull driver's dominance since the beginning of the new regulations in 2022 might be 'turning off' fans from 'tuning in' to watch the races every weekend.

Speaking with Press Association, the 24-year-old said of the Dutch driver:

“It is frustrating for people watching but it has always been like this. Now, we are seeing more dominance than ever, so it is never going to be the best to watch and the only exciting races have been the ones that Max is not in.”

“If you see the same driver winning every single time without a fight then of course it does start to become boring and that is obvious."

Lando Norris would hope that he could close up the gap to the three-time world champion in the latter half of the 2024 season and challenge him for race wins.

But it looks unlikely that anyone could stop Max Verstappen from winning a fourth consecutive driver's championship this year as he has already won four out of five races and a Sprint race so far despite having a DNF at the Australian Grand Prix.