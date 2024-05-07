WATCH: Lando Norris hits the club to celebrate his first-ever F1 win at the Miami Grand Prix

McLaren driver Lando Norris was jubilant after his first-ever Formula 1 victory and the 24-year-old celebrated the historic moment at a club.

It took 110 race starts and five full seasons for the British racing prodigy Lando Norris to finally attain his maiden race win. The Bristol native, who started the race from the fifth position, drove to a famous win in Miami, becoming the third driver to win a race in 2024.

Known for his outgoing personality, Lando Norris wasted no time in celebrating his iconic win. A clip recently surfaced online where the McLaren driver can be seen enjoying himself at a club after the race, surrounded by friends and reveling in the excitement of his achievement.

This wasn't the first time in recent weeks that Norris was spotted enjoying the nightlife. Just days before his Miami victory, images emerged on social media showing Norris nursing a cut to his face while partying on a boat in Amsterdam during the Koningsdag (King’s Day) celebrations.

What did Lando Norris say after his Miami GP win?

In the post-race interview with Jenson Button, Norris expressed his elation at finally clinching his maiden victory. The McLaren driver stated:

"About time, huh? F***, sorry. What a race, huh? Yeah, it's been a long time coming, but finally I've managed to do it, so I'm so happy for my whole team. I finally delivered for them. And, yeah, long day, tough race, but finally on top, so I'm over the moon."

When asked about what message he would like to send to his team, Lando Norris acknowledged the doubts and mistakes he's faced so far but credited his team for sticking by him. He responded:

"What do I say to them? I'm just proud, really. I mean, a lot of people, I guess, doubted me along the way. I've made a lot of mistakes over my last five years, my short career, but today we put it all together, so this is all for the team. I stuck with McLaren because I could believe in them, and I did believe in them, and today proved exactly that."

After the first six races of the season, Lando Norris finds himself in the fourth position in the F1 Drivers' standings. He has 83 points to his name courtesy of the win in Miami and podium finishes in Melbourne and Shanghai.