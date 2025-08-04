Watch: Lando Norris and Max Verstappen seen sharing a moment ahead of the F1 Hungarian GP

By Samyak Sharma
Published Aug 04, 2025 14:49 GMT
Max Verstappen and Lando share hug before the Hungarian Grand Prix. [Images via Getty]
A video from before the start of the Hungarian Grand Prix has surfaced online, in which Max Verstappen and Lando Norris can be seen sharing a wholesome moment as they arrive into the paddock. Norris finished up an interview with Sky Sports just as Verstappen arrived from behind to give the Brit a hug.

Norris ended up winning the Hungarian GP from a seemigly impossible position when he was down to P5 on the first lap. But his alternate strategy of staying on a one-stop proved to be the right call in the end, as he pipped teammate Oscar Piastri for the win.

Max Verstappen was on the complete opposite side of the points at the Hungaroring though, starting the race in P8 before finishing it in an even worse P9. The Dutchman struggled for grip in his Red Bull RB21 throughout the race weekend.

But prior to the race on Sunday (Aug 3), both these drivers, who were the protagonists of the 2024 Drivers' championship, shared a wholesome moment while entering the paddock. Verstappen arrived from behind and hugged Norris as he walked away after an interview with Sky Sports.

Max Verstappen's title defence in 2025 seems to be all but over at the moment as the Red Bull car has fallen off a cliff when compared to 2024. The fight now seems to be exclusively between the McLaren drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Piastri was unfortunate to not come away with the win in Hungary after having outqualified his teammate. But the alternate strategy that Norris opted for seemed to work better in the end, leading to the Brit's fifth race win of the year.

Piastri still leads the championship as we head into the summer break, but his lead has been cut down to just nine points now.

Red Bull claim they know what wet wrong with Max Verstappen at the F1 Hungarian GP

Max Verstappen during the Hungarian Grand Prix - Source: Getty
Red Bull Racing senior advisor Helmut Marko has claimed that the team has already identified why Max Verstappen was uncompetitive at the Hungarian GP. The Austrian has added that a similar problem will not occur again.

Speaking to the media after the Hungarian GP, Marko shared that the main problem was down to the tires.

"We think we know what went wrong. The tyres didn't work," said Marko. [via RacingNews365]
"With that, it's only about this weekend. I don't think it will happen again, if that was indeed the reason," he added.

Verstappen was not the only Red Bull that struggled at Budapest though. Yuki Tsunoda was knocked out in Q1 and spent the entire race towards the back of the field, unable to make progress. The Japanese driver, who finished 17th, was complaining of a similar lack of grip in the RB21 throughout the race weekend.

Samyak Sharma

Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.

Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.

Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.

Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports.

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
