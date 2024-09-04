WATCH: Lando Norris’ McLaren’s alleged flexi-wing in full flow at the Italian Grand Prix

A recent clip on X showcases McLaren's Lando Norris' front wing bending quite a bit as the driver accelerated around Monza in the Italian GP. This clip surfaced amid rumors that the team could be using a front wing with extra flex to further improve aerodynamic efficiency.

During the Italian GP, Red Bull and Ferrari went to the FIA and complained about McLaren and Mercedes allegedly using an extra flexible front wing that was giving them an advantage in recent races.

Amid these discussions about front wings, one F1 fan account on X posted an onboard video of Lando Norris' McLaren car. The video came from a camera fitted near the front suspension of the car, showing how the front wing worked around Monza. On the straights and braking zones, the front wing was flexing due to the air hitting it.

Though every single F1 front wing flexes to a certain degree, there is a maximum threshold to which it should flex according to the rules.

Refer to the clip below:

After complaints from a few teams, the FIA started monitoring the front wing's movement in all cars with a camera to determine whether the flex exceeded the maximum degree or not. According to "Autosport", FIA recently released a statement that all front wings from all teams were operating under the regulations.

Lando Norris struggled to keep his pole position in the Italian GP as he dropped a few places at the start of the race. The McLaren driver then suffered major tire degradation, which forced him to pit once again, giving his rivals an edge over him. He started the race from the pole and ended up in P3.

FIA's verdict on McLaren and Mercedes' alleged front wing flexing

After Red Bull and Ferrari complained to the FIA about McLaren and Mercedes's front wings flexing too much, the governing body examined them and eventually cleared all the front wings.

According to Autosport, they released a statement where they explained how they performed the test by attaching a camera near the front wing, which was not available to FOM broadcasters.

"The FIA is examining front wings at every event with numerous checks (conformity of surfaces, conformity of deflections) with respect to the relevant F1 Technical Regulation. All front wings are currently compliant with the 2024 regulations," the statement read.

"Since the Belgium Grand Prix, the FIA has acquired additional data during FP1 and FP2 sessions to assess dynamic behaviors through an FIA-mandated video camera which captures areas of the front wing that are not visible through the official FOM cameras."

The FIA also stated that they will continue to monitor front wings till the 2024 F1 Singapore GP. By that time, they would have a comprehensive database of all kinds of front wings.

"This exercise will continue at least up until Singapore to ensure every team will have been running the mandated FIA camera on different types of tracks (low, medium, high and very high downforce)."

