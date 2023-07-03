Create

Watch: Lando Norris' surprise overtake on Lewis Hamilton at the 2023 F1 Austrian GP

By Devang Chauhan
Modified Jul 03, 2023 15:40 IST
F1 Grand Prix of Austria
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W14 leads Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL60 Mercedes on track

McLaren driver Lando Norris was in scintillating form at the 2023 Austrian GP main race as he bolted past Lewis Hamilton in the middle part of the race.

The two British drivers were involved in a race-long battle that started right from the first lap when Hamilton went past Lando Norris after getting a better start from the line. The McLaren driver kept himself in Hamilton's mirrors with a revitalized MCL60 and was successful in his attempt to overtake the seven-time world champion on Lap 28.

Hamilton found himself struggling for traction in Turn 3 while defending against Norris and was forced to run wide. The opening was sufficient for the young Brit to move past the Mercedes with the help of DRS.

An impeccable overtake by @LandoNorris on his fellow Brit Hamilton 👌The combination of a newly-upgraded @McLarenF1 car and revved up Norris were absolutely flying today! 😮‍💨#AustrianGP #F1 https://t.co/zEQPVvmK07

Lando Norris analyzes his best race of the season in Austria

Lando Norris finished P5 in the main race at the Austrian GP, which turned into P4 after a late-race penalty to Carlos Sainz, who finished ahead of him on track.

While speaking to F1.com, he said:

“A very good day! I was a little bit surprised we had the race pace that we did, and it was great to be fighting the Ferraris and Red Bulls. More importantly, we beat both the Astons and Mercedes, which was our main goal today. Overall, a good day and good points.

Norris added:

“It’s one of those tracks which is easy to get punished on. We kept it on track and didn’t really make any big mistakes, with some good racing at times. The team has done a great job again. Thank you to everyone back in the factory for bringing the upgrade because that definitely got us in the points today. A big cheers to them.”

Speaking about fighting the cars at the top, he added:

“It makes such a big difference to fight some of the quicker cars and the bigger teams and not just that but to be fighting for P5, I guess, makes a big difference. It’s just a lot more exciting for myself, probably for everyone watching, for all of the McLaren fans, and everyone who works within the team, of course, it’s more exciting. You feel like you’re getting rewarded and that makes a big change, so very happy with how everyone’s done, the progress we’ve made, but clearly more to be done.”

Mclaren's best result of the season will boost Lando Norris's confidence in the upgraded car going into his home race this weekend at Silverstone.

