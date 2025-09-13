Watch: Lando Norris zooming through the MotoGP paddock with reigning champion Jorge Martin during the San Marino GP race weekend

Jorge Martin teamed up with Lando Norris during the ongoing San Marino Grand Prix in MotoGP. In a video that surfaced on social media recently, Norris rode with Martin on a scooter at the Misano World Circuit in Emilia Romagna, Italy.After the conclusion of the Italian GP last weekend, Formula 1 hosts its next race in Azerbaijan next weekend. Amid this, they have a week off, and Norris seemed to have utilized this by having his presence in a MotoGP race weekend in Italy itself.In a recent video uploaded on Instagram by MotoGP, Norris, the McLaren star driver, who is competing for the F1 Championship, rode the scooter with Martin, the reigning MotoGP world champion, at the Misano World Circuit and arrived at the paddock.Here's the video on the Meta-owned platform involving the F1 driver with the MotoGP star: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJorge Martin, the Prima Pramac Racing driver, won the 2024 MotoGP Championship with 508 points. His victory came as a miracle as the Spanish rider defeated Francesco Bagnaia by 10 points.Martin, with three wins to his name, beat the Ducati Lenovo Team driver, who had 11 wins to his name. Coming into 2025, Martin is in 20th place in the championship with 29 points. Marc Marquez of Ducati Lenovo Team is leading the championship with 487 points.Lando Norris, on the other hand, is trailing the F1 Drivers' Championship by 31 points. His McLaren teammate, Oscar Piastri, is leading the championship with 324 points, while reigning champion Max Verstappen is in P3 with 230 points.Lando Norris shared risk element in F1 title battleLando Norris, the championship contender for the 2025 season, shared his thoughts on the risk element while competing for the title. Speaking to the media, here's what the McLaren star said:Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris of McLaren ahead of the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix at Autodromo Nazionale di Monza in Monza, Italy - Source: Getty&quot;As much as we want to win races and get into second or third at times – and maybe at some points we could’ve taken more risks – I think both, for a little while now, we’ve understood the risk element a bit more for a while now.&quot;“I think we know when we need to take a risk – in qualifying and things like that – and we also know that during a race, maybe for one more point, you might not risk anything. But for the win? Then you would risk more,&quot; he further added.Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have been fierce competitors this year. The British driver has five wins, four pole positions, and 13 podiums to his name in 16 races, while Piastri has seven wins, five pole positions, and 14 podiums under his belt.