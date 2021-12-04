Watch: Lewis Hamilton has 2 dangerous moments with Pierre Gasly and Nikita Mazepin during FP3

Lewis Hamilton was seen nearly colliding with Pierre Gasly and Nikita Mazepin during the third and final practice session on Saturday. In what could have been two severe collisions, the Briton was caught in consecutive incidents due to improper communication from the Mercedes pit wall.

In the incident with Pierre Gasly, Lewis Hamilton was seen slowing down for a recharge lap after putting in a blazingly fast time on the brand new circuit. In doing so, he put his car directly in the center of the corner, blocking the French driver from properly taking the corner. Gasly was heard complaining about the incident on his team radio after running wide onto the run-off area.

Following the incident, Hamilton had yet another dangerous moment with Haas driver Nikita Mazepin. Mazepin, who was on a hot lap of his own, was shocked and thrown off to suddenly see Hamilton's Mercedes right in the middle of the track after a series of high-speed esses. The Russian driver managed to brake in time, avoiding a severe collision, which could have changed the course of the weekend.

The Mercedes driver was subsequently heard complaining to his engineer on the team radio, saying that he had no idea that Mazepin was approaching him.

Max Verstappen ahead of Lewis Hamilton at the end of FP3

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are the center of attention at the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend. The pair have been competitive through both practice sessions on Friday. Lewis Hamilton topped FP1, beating Verstappen by nearly 0.1 seconds, while the Dutchman managed to place his Red Bull between the two Mercedes cars, preventing a 1-2 for the team.

In FP2, Mercedes dominated the session, securing the 1-2 they narrowly missed out on during FP1. Verstappen was unable to find the desired pace, only managing to come P4 at the end of the session. Come FP3 however, the Red Bulls were able to find a working setup that saw Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton by nearly 0.2 seconds, while fellow Red Bull driver Sergio Perez came comfortably in P3, ahead of the two Alpha Tauris.

With the competition between Hamilton and Verstappen on an apparent equal footing, the qualifying session later on today promises to be a fast and exciting one, where both teams will try their best to outperform the other.

Edited by Anurag Changmai