WATCH: Lewis Hamilton addresses fans before first Monza race as Ferrari driver

By Samyak Sharma
Modified Sep 03, 2025 15:42 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands - Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton during the Dutch Grand Prix weekend - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton was spotted outside of the Ferrari store in Milan on Wednesday (September 3) ahead of his first Italian Grand Prix as a driver for the Maranello-based team. The seven-time world champion also interacted with the Tifosi during this appearance, signing autographs and taking selfies with the passionate crowd.

Ad

Hamilton joined Ferrari at the start of the 2025 season to make up a partnership between the most successful driver and team in F1 history. While it may not have gone all too well out on the track this year, it seems that Hamilton has already earned the love of the famous Tifosi.

The driver joined his teammate Charles Leclerc for an event at the Ferrari store in Milan on Wednesday, and interacted with the fans. The 40-year-old was spotted signing autographs, taking selfies and talking to the fans in a video that has since been shared online. [Original video via Instagram/@carmen_arlotta]

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Lewis Hamilton could be seen in the all-blue Ferrari clothing, which has been released especially for the team's appearance at its home race at Monza. Expectations of a race win in Italy always remain high even though the team has been struggling to fight at the front of the field in 2025.

Charles Leclerc did, however, manage to claim victory at the Italian GP last year even amid McLaren's quick race package. The Monegasque driver opted for the alternate strategy, holding out for the win on old tires against Oscar Piastri on fresher rubber.

Ad

A repeat of this seems even more difficult this year given McLaren's dominance in 2025. But the Tifosi will still be eagerly waiting to see Hamilton as a Ferrari driver at Monza for the first time, alongside Italy's adopted son in Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton eagerly waiting to see the Tifosi at the Italian GP

Lewis Hamilton at the Dutch Grand Prix weekend - Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton at the Dutch Grand Prix weekend - Source: Getty

After his DNF at Zandvoort, Lewis Hamilton shared an emotional message with his fans on Instagram, claiming that he would leave no stone unturned to recover points for the team. The driver also expressed his excitement at meeting the Tifosi during the race at Monza.

Ad

Reflecting on the Dutch GP, Hamilton explained that there were plenty of positives even though he crashed out to mark his first retirement with Ferrari.

"A result like today is tough to accept, but there are plenty of positives I’m focusing on moving forward. We made improvements with our approach, and the changes implemented are clearly showing progress. Although we’re not yet where we want to be, I’m confident we’re moving in the right direction," wrote Hamilton.
Ad
To my incredible team, I’ll leave no stone unturned to recover the points lost and my determination to fight for us won’t waiver," he added.

Hamilton then addressed the Ferrari fans who he expects to meet at Monza this weekend.

"Now, it’s onwards to Monza, where our passionate Tifosi will be waiting, can’t wait to see everyone there."

But Lewis Hamilton already has a five-place grid drop for the Italian GP, which he was given for failing to slow down sufficiently under double-waved yellow flags during his reconnaissance laps before the Dutch GP. The Briton could well be qualifying in a low position at Monza when considering his qualifying form recently, Ferrari's pace, and the grid drop.

About the author
Samyak Sharma

Samyak Sharma

Twitter icon

Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.

Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.

Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.

Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications