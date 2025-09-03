WATCH: Lewis Hamilton addresses fans before first Monza race as Ferrari driver

Lewis Hamilton was spotted outside of the Ferrari store in Milan on Wednesday (September 3) ahead of his first Italian Grand Prix as a driver for the Maranello-based team. The seven-time world champion also interacted with the Tifosi during this appearance, signing autographs and taking selfies with the passionate crowd.Hamilton joined Ferrari at the start of the 2025 season to make up a partnership between the most successful driver and team in F1 history. While it may not have gone all too well out on the track this year, it seems that Hamilton has already earned the love of the famous Tifosi.The driver joined his teammate Charles Leclerc for an event at the Ferrari store in Milan on Wednesday, and interacted with the fans. The 40-year-old was spotted signing autographs, taking selfies and talking to the fans in a video that has since been shared online. [Original video via Instagram/@carmen_arlotta]Lewis Hamilton could be seen in the all-blue Ferrari clothing, which has been released especially for the team's appearance at its home race at Monza. Expectations of a race win in Italy always remain high even though the team has been struggling to fight at the front of the field in 2025.Charles Leclerc did, however, manage to claim victory at the Italian GP last year even amid McLaren's quick race package. The Monegasque driver opted for the alternate strategy, holding out for the win on old tires against Oscar Piastri on fresher rubber.A repeat of this seems even more difficult this year given McLaren's dominance in 2025. But the Tifosi will still be eagerly waiting to see Hamilton as a Ferrari driver at Monza for the first time, alongside Italy's adopted son in Leclerc.Lewis Hamilton eagerly waiting to see the Tifosi at the Italian GPLewis Hamilton at the Dutch Grand Prix weekend - Source: GettyAfter his DNF at Zandvoort, Lewis Hamilton shared an emotional message with his fans on Instagram, claiming that he would leave no stone unturned to recover points for the team. The driver also expressed his excitement at meeting the Tifosi during the race at Monza.Reflecting on the Dutch GP, Hamilton explained that there were plenty of positives even though he crashed out to mark his first retirement with Ferrari.&quot;A result like today is tough to accept, but there are plenty of positives I’m focusing on moving forward. We made improvements with our approach, and the changes implemented are clearly showing progress. Although we’re not yet where we want to be, I’m confident we’re moving in the right direction,&quot; wrote Hamilton.To my incredible team, I’ll leave no stone unturned to recover the points lost and my determination to fight for us won’t waiver,&quot; he added.Hamilton then addressed the Ferrari fans who he expects to meet at Monza this weekend.&quot;Now, it’s onwards to Monza, where our passionate Tifosi will be waiting, can’t wait to see everyone there.&quot;But Lewis Hamilton already has a five-place grid drop for the Italian GP, which he was given for failing to slow down sufficiently under double-waved yellow flags during his reconnaissance laps before the Dutch GP. The Briton could well be qualifying in a low position at Monza when considering his qualifying form recently, Ferrari's pace, and the grid drop.