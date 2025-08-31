  • home icon
Watch: Lewis Hamilton crashes out of the F1 Dutch GP compromising teammate Charles Leclerc's race

By Gunaditya Tripathi
Published Aug 31, 2025 14:34 GMT



Lewis Hamilton faced a disappointing end to the 2025 F1 Dutch GP as he crashed out of the race on the 23rd lap. His crash triggered a safety car, which saw his teammate, Charles Leclerc, at a major disadvantage, as he had pitted for fresh tires one lap prior.

The Briton did not showcase enough competitive pace as he kept running the race in P7 since the start, but he did manage to pull in some consistent laps. However, as a few drops of rain poured down on the track, he found himself in a difficult position. He went wide going into turn 3, on the banking section of the track. This resulted in him losing control owing to the understeer, which sent him into the wall and out of the race.

While Lewis Hamilton's race was instantly over, this also hurt his teammate, Charles Leclerc. Ferrari had pitted him a lap before, and while he expected to undercut the drivers ahead of him, he lost a position since most of the drivers pitted under the safety car, which was triggered because of his teammate's crash.

Notably, this is the first time this season Hamilton has faced a DNF, also marking his first major crash with Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton looks forward to racing at Monza

After a disappointing weekend at Zandvoort, Ferrari is headed for their home race at Monza next week. This will be a special weekend for the team, as they are also celebrating 50 years of Niki Lauda's 1975 championship victory with Ferrari.

While the team is once again expected to introduce a special livery right before the weekend, Lewis Hamilton is also excited heading into Monza for the first time as a Ferrari driver.

"For the second half of the season, I’m really excited to see the Tifosi next week [at Monza]," Hamilton said (via F1). "That’s the thing I’m probably most looking forward to, and then just going from strength to strength with the team."

He also mentioned that the team has been working hard at the factory.

"Everyone is working so hard back at the factory. As an athlete, I have very high standards for myself, and I know the team does too."

Ferrari has managed to keep the second place in the championship; however, Mercedes has been narrowing the gap down recently with more consistency in their performances. With teams shifting their focus to the 2026 cars, it is tough to say if the Italian outfit will improve through any major upgrades.



Edited by Gunaditya Tripathi
