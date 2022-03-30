Watch: Lewis Hamilton dances with his brother in a tweet wishing Nicolas on his birthday

Lewis Hamilton took to social media to celebrate the birthday of his younger brother Nicolas. Hamilton's younger brother turned 30 and on the occasion of his birthday, Lewis posted on social media, writing:

My brother. I can remember asking dad for a brother when I was younger, then you arrived. You were the greatest gift ever. Watching you grow through the years, face so much adversity and overcome it all has been both inspiring and a privilege to witness. I could not be more proud of the man you have become and could not be more proud to be your brother. Happy 30th birthday, big man, may life continue to bless you abundantly with health and happiness. Continue to shine your light bright, you have no idea how much it inspires us all to do better and be better. Love🖤🙏🏾

Nicolas Hamilton is the paternal half-brother of Lewis Hamilton and is currently racing in the British Touring Championship. Nicolas also suffers from cerebral palsy because of which he drives a slightly modified machinery.

Hamilton, taking a break this week from racing after a couple of back-to-back races, shared pictures of him spending time with his brother on Instagram.

Lewis Hamilton facing a challenging year in F1 this time around

Lewis Hamilton finds himself fifth in the championship standings and already 29 points behind Charles Leclerc. Mercedes has been caught out by the new regulations and the car is not a match for Ferrari and Red Bull.

The first race saw Lewis Hamilton luck into a third-place finish as both the Red Bull cars of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez had to retire. The second race was not that kind to the Mercedes driver as setup issues forced elimination in Q1 and left Hamilton with a mountain to climb in the race.

Hamilton showed great race pace during the Saudi Arabian GP but a strategic error with the timing of the pitstops led to a drop in positions as he could only finish 10th in the race.

We have to go back almost a decade to the 2013 season when Hamilton had a car that was not the class of the field for a significant period of time. This season might require Mercedes to play a long game in the championship. For the seven-time world champion, although highly unlikely, this might be a season where he does not contest for the championship.

