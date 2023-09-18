WATCH: Lewis Hamilton drives his Mercedes W14 with one hand while scratching his nose in the Singapore Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has left F1 fans bewildered after a clip from his driver's eye cam went viral on social media, showing him driving his Mercedes W14 one-handed while scratching his nose with the other. Hamilton managed to do so while he was in hot pursuit of Lando Norris in the early stages of the Singapore GP.

The 3.07-mile (4.9 km) circuit in Marina Bay, Singapore is one of the most challenging tracks on the F1 calendar. It is notorious for its slow corners, which appear thick and fast one after another, with the straights providing a brief respite for the drivers.

Lewis Hamilton, like any other human being in hot and sweaty conditions, had the urge to itch his nose on Lap 15 of the Singapore GP. The veteran driver, who has plenty of experience driving around the Marina Bay circuit, chose the optimum part of the track to scratch his nose.

The view from Hamilton's driver's eye cam showed that after making a left turn, he kept upshifting with his right hand on the steering wheel and opened his helmet visor with the left. He appeared to scratch his nose and then closes the visor just when he needed to downshift for the next corner.

Here is the footage from the Lewis Hamilton's eye cam:

While many drivers do occasionally drive around with one hand to toggle the buttons on the steering wheel, doing so on a street circuit requires a supreme level of concentration. A momentary lapse in concentration can send a driver straight into the barriers - like Hamilton's teammate Russell managed to do on the final lap.

The clip of the seven-time F1 champion scratching his nose has left many fans bewildered and many in awe of his ability to navigate the tight and twisty streets of Singapore one-handed.

Lewis Hamilton suggests Red Bull sacrificing current season to focus on its 2024 challenger

Having won every race this season, Red Bull were not even among the frontrunners at the Singapore GP. The mighty RB19, which had conquered all the tracks, didn't show its imperious form at Marina Bay, as both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were mired in the midfield for much of the race.

Lewis Hamilton was also baffled by his rival's loss of pace, but suggested that the engineers back at Milton Keynes had shifted focus to the 2024 season.

"I don’t really know why they’re off, pace-wise," he told the media including Sportskeeda. "They’re working on next year’s car so… they have less wind tunnel time, so they’re probably using some of this year’s for next year’s, they would have definitely migrated before us."

He added:

“So no, I think it’s just one of the things. They’re so clear ahead that maybe they’re developing their car less and we are still pushing to develop our current one. But time will tell.”

This weekend, F1 heads to Suzuka circuit for the Japanese GP, where Red Bull are expected to be back on top of its setup troubles.