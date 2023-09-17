Mercedes F1 driver George Russell crashed out on the final lap of the Singapore GP, providing a dramatic end to the race under the lights at Marina Bay.

Russell and his teammate Lewis Hamilton opted for an alternate strategy, putting on fresh medium tires for their final stint in the race. The Mercedes duo were rapidly catching the front runners Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris, who were on older hard tires.

The two Brits eventually caught up with their fellow Brit in the McLaren but struggled to pass him. The pressure was building on Russell who had Hamilton hustling him and Norris proving to be a blockade.

As the pressure piled on Russell, a "momentary lapse in concentration" made him clip the barrier and go head-on to crash into the Turn 10 barriers.

Russell was visibly dejected on having lost out on a possible victory.

"No words, to be honest," George Russell told Sky Sports. "Such a long race, physical race. I think we were half a car length away from winning the race had I got past Lando. I think we could have got past Carlos on the last lap, but a momentary lapse of concentration. I feel sorry for the team."

The Mercedes gamble to pit both of its drivers for fresh mediums was the right choice, but Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris put on a stern defense in the final laps. The Ferrari driver outfoxed Russell by tugging along Norris within the DRS range.

The crash ended George Russell's valiant charge to fight for the victory in an anti-climatic fashion as Sainz claimed his second Grand Prix victory. Norris finished second on the podium, ahead of Hamilton in third.

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff sympathize with George Russell's 'unfortunate' crash

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff called George Russell's crash "unfortunate", as he commended the young Brit's efforts throughout the race. Wolff noted that a tiny mistake ruined their chances of a victory, which would have been well deserved.

"The things he said on the radio, you can't say that on television," Wolff said. "It was just an unfortunate moment. He clipped the wall, and that's a split-second tiny mistake, and it ended a great race. It's a shame because he would have deserved it."

Lewis Hamilton also expressed sympathy for his teammate, encouraging him to bounce back next weekend.

"Extremely unfortunate for George. We were pushing so hard to catch these guys. And our tyres were so hot. But I know he'll bounce back. He's been phenomenal all weekend." Hamilton said in the parc-ferme interview.

George Russell had been running up close to the wall through the weekend but overstepped the line in the final moments to undo his stellar effort throughout the weekend.