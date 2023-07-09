WATCH: Lewis Hamilton gets emotional after crowds flock to cheer F1’s most successful driver at Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton has always been in the news for being vocal about his feelings regarding events in F1 and beyond. The ongoing British Grand Prix is the home race on the calendar for the seven-time world champion, and he was greeted with the biggest crowd he had seen on Saturday, July 8.

When the Briton addressed his fans at Silverstone, he couldn't help but get emotional looking at the response from the crowd.

Here is the footage of Lewis Hamilton responding to an overwhelming attendance and cheer from the British crowd.

Speaking to the fans, Hamilton said:

"This is insane. This is the biggest crowd I think I've seen here but I feel quite emotional seeing you guys."

Reflecting on the Mercedes journey over the past seasons, Hamilton continued:

"We've had a difficult past year and a half, but just you being here, you are the reason this sport is as great as it is."

He thanked the crowd for the tremendous energy they brought to the Grand Prix and hoped that the fans would have a great time over the weekend.

The Mercedes driver concluded, giving hope to the crowd of a good race and expressing his love for the fans present there.

How has the British Grand Prix turned out so far for Lewis Hamilton?

With Mercedes changing their front wing this weekend in a bid to become more competitive with the likes of Red Bull and Ferrari, fans expected Hamilton to drive the car home with a top finish.

However, Hamilton struggled in the first two qualifying sessions and ended up with P12 and P15, respectively. FP3 brought a sigh of relief as the 38-year-old pushed up to P5 with teammate George Russell finishing P9.

Q1 was challenging for the drivers as they had to fight on a damp circuit. With the choice of tires always being a question, Lewis Hamilton spun into the gravel early on near the apex at Stowe. Luckily, the car did not suffer any damage and Hamilton made it to Q2.

With the track drying out, Q2 saw a flurry of drivers swapping places at the top of the standings. Hamilton managed to qualify in the top 10 and on to Q3.

Q3 saw an inspired performance from the McLaren drivers as the Briton, Lando Norris, finished P2 with a roaring cheer from the crowd. Hamilton managed a P7 finish behind teammate George Russell, who ended up at P6.

Lewis Hamilton would look to outshine his competition in his home race, which is sure to turn out electrifying. It lights out at 15:00 local time.

