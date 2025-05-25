Watch: Lewis Hamilton giving a thumbs up to Isack Hadjar on the cooldown lap after the F1 Monaco GP

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton applauded Visa Cash App Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar during the cooldown lap at the end of the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix. The seven-time F1 world champion started the race from P7 after a three-place grid penalty for impeding Red Bull driver Max Verstappen during qualifying.

Ad

However, the 40-year-old managed to jump Hadjar and Alonso after the first round of pit stops and gained a couple of positions to improve his position. The British driver had the measure of the young French rookie in the race and finished almost a lap ahead of the latter.

Despite pulling a massive gap on the Red Bull junior, Lewis Hamilton appreciated the former's effort to finish P6. In a clip floating on social media, he was seen giving Isack Hadjar a thumbs-up on the cooldown lap of the race in the tunnel section (as shared by @simsgazette on X).

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Speaking in his post-race interview with Sky Sports, Hadjar was delighted with his race and reflected:

"That race is so long, you need to stay focused. Sometimes I felt like I was picking up the pace because I felt like I was falling asleep. To wake me up a bit, I'd pick up the pace in the high speed."

Ad

Lewis Hamilton was less thrilled about his P5 finish and believed that he was in 'no man's land' for the majority of the afternoon in the Principality.

Lewis Hamilton reflects on his P5 in the Monaco GP

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that he was in 'no man's land' and had a big gap to the leaders and was unsure about his objective in the race.

Ad

In his post-race interview with Sky Sports, the Brit reflected on the same and said:

"I can’t comment on the rest of the race, for me, I was in the middle of nowhere. I started seventh, was behind two cars for some time, managed to clear them, then I was in no man's land after that. The gap was relatively big and I was not racing anyone.

Ad

"I needed a Safety Car or something but it didn't happen. It was pretty straightforward from there. The information wasn't that clear. I didn't know what I was fighting for. Was I fighting for the next spot ahead? I wasn't anywhere near the guys in front."

Lewis Hamilton has now finished in the Top 5 in consecutive races, following up on his P4 finish in Imola last weekend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More