Watch: Lewis Hamilton makes first public appearance in F1 Singapore GP paddock since his dog Roscoe's death

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton lost his pet companion, Roscoe, a few days before the race in Singapore. The Briton has been grieving the death of his dog, as highlighted by his social media accounts. The Ferrari star made his first public appearance in the F1 Singapore GP paddock since Roscoe passed away.Lewis Hamilton took to Instagram and uploaded a health scare about his bulldog Roscoe on September 26. The Briton uploaded a carousel of three images of himself by his dog's side in a clinic. The caption detailed how Roscoe caught pneumonia again after being diagnosed with it earlier this year in April.The bulldog was sedated to do a test, but his heart stopped beating. While the doctors were able to get the heartbeat back, Hamilton's pet was sent into a coma. Doctors made attempts to get Roscoe out of the coma. However, after being on life support for four days, the Ferrari driver decided to put down his companions after over a decade of being together.Hamilton has been sharing videos and pictures with Roscoe on his social media since the bulldog passed away, as he remembers his companion. The seven-time F1 champion also changed his profile picture on Instagram to an image of Roscoe.Lewis Hamilton was first spotted in the Singapore GP on October 2 after his dog died on September 28. The Ferrari driver arrived in the paddock for the media duties, and a video of the 40-year-old walking into the paddock in team apparel surfaced on social media. The video highlighted the F1 championship fist bumping the fans, and signing the merchandise as he made his way through the paddock.Lewis Hamilton has made appearances in the F1 paddock with his dog Roscoe as the duo walked in with an Aura. The Briton's dog was no less than a celebrity himself, with over 1.3 million followers on his Instagram account.Lewis Hamilton ‘overwhelmed’ by the support and messages amid Roscoe's deathAs Lewis Hamilton uploaded the post about Roscoe's death, thousands of people from across the globe took to the comments section and gave sympathy and support to the seven-time F1 champion. James Vowles, FIA, George Russell, Charles Leclerc, and many F1 teams responded in the comments section.Hamilton came out and detailed the overwhelming response, messages, and support from the people after Roscoe's death. He said, (via F1 reporter Adam Cooper)“Lots of messages. Quite overwhelming to be honest, to see just how many people Roscoe touched around the world. And really heart warming to receive. I've not been able to reply to everybody. It was the most important thing in my life, so it was a very difficult experience..”“And I know so many people in the world have gone through it, and know what it's like to have a pet that's just that gives you such amazing love, and it's an amazing experience. I'm really just looking forward to now just getting back in the car and doing what I love doing here,” he addedAdam Cooper @adamcooperF1LINK'@LewisHamilton on Roscoe: &quot;Lots of messages. Quite overwhelming to be honest, to see just how many people Roscoe touched around the world. And really heart warming to receive. I've not been able to reply to everybody. It was the most important thing in my life, so it was a veryLewis Hamilton's dog, who was 12 years old, had not been keeping well since the start of the year.