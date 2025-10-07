Watch: Lewis Hamilton narrowly avoids being overtaken by Fernando Alonso leading to a volatile rant by the Spaniard

Lewis Hamilton narrowly avoided being overtaken by Fernando Alonso in the final laps of the 2025 F1 Singapore GP as he faced a major safety issue in his Ferrari. The Spaniard managed to gain over 40 seconds on Hamilton within the final two laps, but failed to overtake him.Ferrari wasn't the most competitive car on the track at the Marina Bay Circuit this year, but Hamilton managed to hold his P7 throughout the race and also gained enough time on the cars behind to have a free pit stop towards the end, which he then utilized. However, the brakes on his car began fading, and he was seen cutting through corners for the same reason.While Hamilton was still relatively fast, Fernando Alonso managed to get close to him but couldn't overtake, which led to him questioning his team on the radio if it was safe to continue racing without brakes.Lewis Hamilton was given a five-second penalty after the race for gaining an advantage by cutting corners, eventually dropping to P8, which marked a P7 finish for Fernando Alonso.Ferrari has struggled with pace in the season so far, and the situation in Singapore didn't seem to be any better. The team continued to race closer to the midfield than the top performers.Lewis Hamilton discusses positives from Singapore GP weekendEven though the team did not perform well around the Marina Bay Circuit, Hamilton managed to draw out some positives from the weekend. He started the race in P6 but dropped a position during the 62 laps as Charles Leclerc managed to get ahead. Moreover, his penalty, as mentioned, dropped him to P8.Discussing the race weekend, Lewis Hamilton mentioned that it had been a &quot;challenging&quot; few days for him and the team, and the brake issue at the end of the race hampered the results.&quot;It has been a challenging couple of days, but there were definitely some positives to take,&quot; Lewis Hamilton said (via RacingNews365). &quot;I’ve felt good in the car all weekend, and we had a strong final third of the race. The softs gave us great attacking pace and meant I could close down a big gap to the cars ahead.&quot;&quot;But unfortunately, a brake issue cost us the overtake and the chance to score more points.&quot;Ferrari had a strong hold in second place of the Constructors' Championship for a long time this season; however, Mercedes took the spot after their commendable performance in Baku. The team extended the gap further with George Russell's victory in Singapore, and his teammate's P5 finish. Ferrari is now under threat from Red Bull Racing and could drop to fourth place in the standings.