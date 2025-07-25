  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Lewis Hamilton
  • WATCH: Lewis Hamilton narrowly escapes major incident with Esteban Ocon's Haas during practice session in Belgium

WATCH: Lewis Hamilton narrowly escapes major incident with Esteban Ocon's Haas during practice session in Belgium

By Gunaditya Tripathi
Modified Jul 25, 2025 14:58 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Previews - Source: Getty
F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Previews - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton had a close call during the first and only practice session of the 2025 F1 Belgian GP. The clip wasn't shown on the official broadcast, but as users uploaded it on social media, it went quite viral with the fans.

Ad

Ferrari stepped down at Spa as they had only one session to test their new suspension upgrade for the Belgian Grand Prix. Both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton consistently pushed throughout the session. The latter also faced a close call with Esteban Ocon's Haas during one of his hot laps.

In the onboard clip, he could be seen rushing through Blanchimont onto the straight that leads to the final chicane. Ocon, going on competitive speeds here, seemed to slow down the moment Hamilton caught up with him. This forced the Ferrari to go off-track. While he saved himself, it could have been a fatal crash for both drivers.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Talking to his team via radio, Lewis Hamilton also mentioned that he had suddenly lost power as he was pushing on that lap.

"Okay because Ocon caught me at the end of the [straight] but I was pushing I was flat out.. lost power," he said.

Hamilton finished the session in P7 with Leclerc in P5. The latter showcased better overall performance, but the cars did not seem to have gained a lot from their current upgrade, considering other teams brought in upgrades as well.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton aims to win a title with Ferrari unlike other "great drivers"

Hamilton moved to Ferrari this season. While this was a major move, there have been multiple legendary drivers who have driven with the team during their prime years. However, not many of them had the chance to win a championship.

The last time Ferrari won a world championship was in the 2008 season. Since then, they've had drivers like Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel, but none of them managed to win a title. But Hamilton looks forward to changing that.

Ad

Speaking to the media in Belgium, Lewis Hamilton clarified his goals with the team, while referring to some of the other "great drivers" who have been with Ferrari.

"If you look at the team for the last 20 years, they have had amazing drivers - Fernando, Kimi, Sebastian. Amazing drivers but they didn't win a title, and I refuse to have that happen with me," he told the media in Belgium.
Ad

He added:

"If you do the same things you have the same results, so I'm challenging everything. They are very responsive. I'm here to win, I don't have much time so it is crunch time."

While this season hasn't been the perfect one for Ferrari so far, the team is expected to improve in the second half. Moreover, the new regulations in the 2026 season will reset the grid, which could give the Italian crew a chance to battle for the title.

About the author
Gunaditya Tripathi

Gunaditya Tripathi

Twitter icon

Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,000 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over four years and has pursued a degree in journalism.

When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.

He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach, and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.

Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and he is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Gunaditya Tripathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications