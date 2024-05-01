WATCH: Lewis Hamilton performs donuts on NYC streets in his Mercedes F1 car

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton showed off his driving skills on the streets of New York City ahead of the F1 Miami Grand Prix.

With the first Asian leg of the 2024 season over, teams now turn their attention towards the United States. As the Miami GP at the Miami International Autodrome approaches thick and fast, multiple drivers, including Hamilton, will hope to turn their fortunes around.

So far, the Briton has failed to leave his mark in the ongoing season and is ranked only ninth in the standings after five races. His woes from the last two seasons have continued to reflect in his final season with Mercedes.

Set to join Ferrari next year, Lewis Hamilton hit the streets of NYC in preparations of the Miami Grand Prix. During a public relations event between Mercedes and WhatsApp, Hamilton took to Fifth Avenue in his W15, delighting onlookers with daring donuts maneuvers.

This was after an event marking a collaboration between Mercedes and WhatsApp, who forged an official partnership last November, to launch the new race car emoji.

Lewis Hamilton previews Miami GP during WhatsApp event

Hamilton and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff attended their partner, WhatsApp's launch of the new race car emoji at the Empire State Building in New York, turning the iconic building green. Speaking to the media during the event, Lewis Hamilton stated (via GP Fans):

"I've always felt a special connection with the United States. I remember going to New York as a kid and dreaming about living in the city and I've been fortunate to spend a lot of time here since then."

Reflecting on the significance of the event, the Mercedes driver added:

"I've had many incredible experiences and connected with many amazing people in New York, but to drive an F1 car down Fifth Avenue and light up the Empire State Building is incredibly special. It's something I never thought would be possible."

Hamilton also emphasized the role of WhatsApp in facilitating connections and maintaining relationships across borders. He added:

"It’s something I never thought would be possible and it’s been even better to do it in partnership with WhatsApp, an app that keeps my connection to the US alive by making it easy to stay in touch with so many people stateside."

After five races in the 2024 season, Lewis Hamilton has accumulated 19 points. The Briton has failed to register a finish higher than P7 so far.