Watch: Lewis Hamilton plays Adele's 'Someone Like You' on the piano

Lewis Hamilton's skills inside the cockpit of an F1 car during Grands Prix are known to be extraordinary. The seven-time world champion, however, is also pretty capable when sat in front of a grand piano.

The 37-year-old is quite an able musician and has been known to play multiple instruments. A video on social media shows Hamilton playing British pop star Adele's hit song 'Someone Like You' rather effortlessly on the piano.

ashely @lewisdelrey Lewis playing someone like you on piano has to be one of the most emotional things I’ve ever seen Lewis playing someone like you on piano has to be one of the most emotional things I’ve ever seen https://t.co/HPLYMJtw0A

Incidentally, this song seems to be a go-to for Hamilton who has played this tune in other instances as well. The seven-time world champion has also been known to engage in duets with his beloved British Bulldog, Roscoe, like this particular performance of 'Imagine' by John Lennon.

In addition to the piano, Hamilton is also proficient with the guitar as well. The Mercedes driver once sat down for a jam session with Preston Pulp from the band The Trip Tapes during the early part of his career.

Hamilton is not the only pianist on the F1 grid. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc has been known to post videos of himself playing the piano during downtime between races. The Briton also reportedly asked Leclerc who his teacher was once.

Charles Leclerc Fan Page @LeclercNews



(laughs): "I don’t know! Lewis texted me a week ago to know if I have a piano teacher, because I posted a video on social media. I told him that I’ve learned it on my own!"



#F1 #CANALPlus Do you think you are better in playing the piano than Lewis Hamilton? @Charles_Leclerc (laughs): "I don’t know! Lewis texted me a week ago to know if I have a piano teacher, because I posted a video on social media. I told him that I’ve learned it on my own!" Do you think you are better in playing the piano than Lewis Hamilton?@Charles_Leclerc (laughs): "I don’t know! Lewis texted me a week ago to know if I have a piano teacher, because I posted a video on social media. I told him that I’ve learned it on my own!"#F1 #CANALPlus https://t.co/RKZ8Z0fCj5

Lewis Hamilton's retirement would be 'extremely damaging' to F1's reputation, feels Karun Chandhok

Sky F1 analyst Karun Chandhok has revealed that Lewis Hamilton's potential retirement would be 'extremely damaging' to F1's reputation. The Briton's future in the sport has been the subject of speculation ever since the controversial end of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Multiple reports have claimed the 'disillusioned' seven-time world champion was contemplating hanging his gloves up after what he called a 'manipulated' end to the F1 2021 season finale.

During an interview with Express in the UK, Chandhok shared his thoughts on Hamilton's return to the sport, saying:

“Ultimately only he knows what’s going on in his head. In my opinion, I think it would be very very damaging for the sport if he walked away. Essentially he would be walking away because he didn’t think the sport was fair or credibly run. That would be extremely damaging for the reputation of the sport and the FIA.”

Chandhok went on to add, saying:

“For the sake of the sport, I hope he doesn’t walk away at this point. Honestly, if that did happen, it’s quite hard to see how the FIA would recover from that very quickly, to be honest. It’s the sport’s biggest star basically questioning their integrity. So, I hope that doesn’t happen.”

Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton has returned to social media after a lengthy period of radio silence. The Briton is expected to appear for Mercedes' digital launch event for their new car, the W13. It could be Hamilton's first appearance in front of the media since is post-race interview with Jenson Button at the Yas Marina Circuit.

