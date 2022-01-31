Mercedes claims its 2022 challenger passed all crash tests

Mercedes claim to have confirmed the homologation of their 2022 F1 car. The Silver Arrows say their upcoming car, the W13, has passed all the necessary crash tests to be deemed eligible for the new campaign.

A team spokesperson confirmed the news of the completion of their homologation process on January 13 by stating:

“For clarity, W13 completed its FIA homologation process on 13 January 2022. The relevant procedures for this (which have changed somewhat for this season, including a reinforced side squeeze test) are captured in Article 13 of the 2022 Technical Regulations.”

The BBC's chief F1 writer Andrew Benson also tweeted about the matter, writing:

Andrew Benson @andrewbensonf1 Mercedes say their new car has passed all mandatory crash tests, despite stories suggesting otherwise: “W13 completed its FIA homologation process on 13 January 2022.” This includes the tougher “side-squeeze test” introduced this year Mercedes say their new car has passed all mandatory crash tests, despite stories suggesting otherwise: “W13 completed its FIA homologation process on 13 January 2022.” This includes the tougher “side-squeeze test” introduced this year

The aforementioned rumors were from Italy stating the Silver Arrows had failed a crash test during development but they have been quashed by the team's official statement.

The W13 is due to be digitally unveiled on February 18. As per the Silver Arrows statement, the car will be taken around Silverstone before the first pre-season testing session in Barcelona that starts on February 23.

Lewis Hamilton could make an appearance at Mercedes W13 digital launch event

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton could break his radio silence when the new Mercedes W13 is revealed at a digital launch event. The Briton has not made a public statement since losing the 2021 world title to Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi.

The 37-year-old has been 'disillusioned' with the sport ever since, as per Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff. Reports also suggest he could be considering retirement.

The team's press release for the upcoming digital unveiling confirmed that the team principal and both drivers would be present at the event.

Hamilton's current contract runs through until the end of 2023. Should the Briton return, his dream of an eighth world title could still be on. Reports indicate Hamilton's decision to return to the sport depends on the results of the FIA's ongoing internal investigation into the end of the 2021 season finale.

New FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has also been in personal contact with Hamilton and is confident of his return.

Edited by Anurag C