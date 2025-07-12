Watch: Lewis Hamilton's bumps into Jack Whitehall before moving him aside during the British GP race weekend

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton was seen bumping into British comedian Jack Whitehall on the grid ahead of the 2025 British Grand Prix last weekend. The British driver had a lot of attention on him during his home race, given that he was racing at Silverstone for the first time in the Ferrari colors since completing his move at the start of the year.

Although it was a difficult afternoon for him in the treacherous conditions, he was able to come home in P4 and, for the first time this year, was comfortably ahead of his teammate Charles Leclerc on track.

However, before the start of the race, Hamilton found himself in an awkward moment when he bumped into Jack Whitehall as he was making his way for the national anthem on the grid. In a video floating on social media, Lewis Hamilton could be seen stepping aside after the bump.

Jack Whitehall later gave an interview to Martin Brundle on his 'Grid Walk' segment on Sky Sports and spoke about the moment, saying:

"Just now when I was being invited to the grid I nearly body-checked Sir Lewis Hamilton. I don't know whether I'm going to be invited back again, it was a very cold stare. Maybe that was for the jokes I made at F1 75 as well and not just the body-check."

The British comedian had famously hosted the F175 and entertained many with his quick quips on several F1 drivers and team principals alike.

Lewis Hamilton reflects on his P4 finish in Silverstone

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that he did the best he could but admitted that it was a difficult British Grand Prix for him last Sunday.

Speaking with F1.com in his post-race interview, the 40-year-old analyzed his afternoon and said:

“[It was a] difficult race, not a great one from my side. I did the best I could. As it showed, there were plenty of mistakes out there and very, very tricky conditions, in really a very, very hard car to drive here – this car doesn’t like those conditions. Not ideal, but we got some points at least.”

“The tyres [were] dropping off, the car doesn’t like low-speed corners, lots of understeer, and I started knocking out the left front and then just couldn’t keep up. What I take from it is the amazing energy from all the fans. They’ve been incredible this weekend and it’s been amazing to see so many people switch to red and, yeah, got some points.”

Lewis Hamilton closed the gap to his teammate Charles Leclerc in the drivers' standings and now trails him by 16 points at the halfway point of the 2025 season, with 12 races and four Sprints remaining.

