Watch: Lewis Hamilton's trainer Angela Cullen's interaction with Daniel Ricciardo

As Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen battle it out for the 2021 F1 championship title, the atmosphere around the two athletes and teams is getting heated. With both team bosses often offering snarky responses to each other, the last few races haven't been lacking in controversy.

However, bright and cheerful moments do sometimes shine through the cracks in the sport of F1. Daniel Ricciardo and Lewis Hamilton's personal trainer Angela Cullen shared a warm moment at the Mexican Grand Prix earlier this month when the two were spotted talking about the atmosphere at the event.

ece @ricciardopics GUYS!!! DANIEL RICCIARDO AND ANGELLA CULLEN INTERACTION 😭

what we all love to see for sure 🥰 GUYS!!! DANIEL RICCIARDO AND ANGELLA CULLEN INTERACTION 😭what we all love to see for sure 🥰 https://t.co/sfSwmsIwDq

Cullen briefly spoke about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which had temporarily halted the 2020 season, but eventually continued without live attendance from fans. In response to Ricciardo's comment on the lively atmosphere at the event, she replied:

"Mexican people are so nice. Just to have the fans back again. When we were in COVID, I was not missing them, but now I am really missing them."

Lewis Hamilton placed P2 at the Mexican Grand Prix, while Daniel Ricciardo placed outside the points, in P12.

"She’s the single hardest-working woman that I get to be around: Lewis Hamilton on Angela Cullen

Angela Cullen has been Lewis Hamilton's right-hand woman since 2016. She is hard to miss and is often the first person to congratulate the Briton after qualifying sessions and races.

In an interview with Ziggo Sport, the 36-year-old revealed that Cullen is one of the greatest things to have happened in his life.

“People for sure won’t understand it, naturally, because they see it from a distance, but she has been one of the greatest things that’s happened to me in my life," he said. "I’ve been fortunate to work with a lot of people… and she’s the single hardest-working woman that I get to be around. She’s focused, selfless, and she makes my weekends peaceful. Every day I wake up, whatever time it is, she’s just positive – never a single day has she been negative, so that’s very, very important."

Hamilton and Verstappen separated by only 8 points as F1 travels to Saudi Arabia

F1 is all set to go to Jeddah for the first-ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix held at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. The 6.174 km long track is the second longest track on the current calender with 27 turns. As the conditions at the track are so far unknown, teams will try to make the most out of practice and qualifying sessions, collecting enough data for accurate race predictions.

Sky Sports F1 @SkySportsF1



Check out all the permutations 👇 with Mercedes and Red Bull's fight also going down to the wire



#SkyF1 | #F1 Just 8⃣ points between them, but the Max Verstappen 🆚 Lewis Hamilton title battle could be decided at the next race in 🇸🇦👀Check out all the permutations 👇 with Mercedes and Red Bull's fight also going down to the wire Just 8⃣ points between them, but the Max Verstappen 🆚 Lewis Hamilton title battle could be decided at the next race in 🇸🇦👀Check out all the permutations 👇 with Mercedes and Red Bull's fight also going down to the wire#SkyF1 | #F1

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are currently separated by only eight points after two stunning victories by the Briton. Though the momentum is certainly with Hamilton, Verstappen can still deny the seven-time world champion the title by creating a 26-point gap, making it impossible for him to catch up.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee