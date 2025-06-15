Watch: Lewis Hamilton accidentally runs over a groundhog, damaging his Ferrari

The Canadian Grand Prix is known to have groundhog visitors around the 4.361-kilometer track, and Lewis Hamilton seemingly ran over one during the race. This incident supposedly cost the Briton's car 20 points of downforce, which slashed his pace during the 70-lap race.

Gary the groundhog is a revered attendee of the Canadian GP. A host of groundhogs visit the race each year, and drivers often change their direction, even on straights, to prevent running over them.

However, during some unfortunate circumstances, drivers unknowingly run over the creatures. At the 2022 Canadian GP weekend, former Williams driver Nicholas Latifi ran over one rodent.

Drivers try to avoid running over the groundhogs, but Hamilton was seemingly unable to recognize one during the race on Sunday (June 15). He then ran over one, which seemed to give the SF-25 some underbody damage. A video of the same was shared on social media platform X.

Hamilton started the Canadian GP in fifth place but finished behind his teammate in sixth.

Lewis Hamilton continues to struggle with Ferrari SF-25

Lewis Hamilton at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Canada - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton drove for Mercedes for a dozen years between 2013-2024. He then decided to ditch the German team for a move to Ferrari to fulfill his racing dream.

While he was able to land a contract at the Maranello-based squad, which drove Carlos Sainz out of the team, his Ferrari chapter has not had the greatest of starts. Apart from his impressive results during Sprint races, the seven-time champion has been dominated by Charles Leclerc in the Grands Prix in the early phase of the season.

Moreover, the Briton revealed the changes that he had to adapt to after moving to the Italian giant earlier in the season, like adapting to the new brakes and the different power units. Despite this admission, Hamilton has been unable to tame the car in the ten races held so far.

The 40-year-old spoke about his struggles ahead of the Canadian GP (via Crash.net):

"This car... it’s like someone that can’t dance. Someone that has no rhythm, you know? Trying to get someone that doesn’t have rhythm to have rhythm, it’s very, very difficult. That’s how it feels with this car.”

While Lewis Hamilton did not have a great Canadian GP as he finished P6, the biggest storyline evolving out of the Circuit de Gilles-Villeneuve was the clash between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris.

The two came together on the pit straight with a few laps to go, which resulted in the Briton retiring out of the race and Piastri finishing P4.

