Watch: Lewis Hamilton seen shaking his head in the car after a disappointing F1 Saudi Arabian GP FP3

Lewis Hamilton was spotted shaking his head in disappointment as the Briton pulled back into him team garage after the final practice session at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday. The Ferrari man struggled to get on top of his car yet again during the afternoon session and finished FP3 in P12.

Ad

Hamilton seems to be having a tough time yet again this weekend at the Saudi Arabian GP, as the 7x world champion has struggled to get to grips with his SF 25 challenger in all the practice sessions. The Briton finished the final practice session ahead of qualifying on Saturday, with a 1.2 second deficit to Lando Norris in P1, and also 4 tenths behind his teammate Charles Leclerc in P5.

A fan account on X spotted and then posted a video of Hamilton shaking his head in near resignation after he came back into the pits at the end of the FP3 session on Saturday.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the session, Hamilton was told by his race engineer that he was a huge seven-tenths behind Norris in the first sector alone, and then another four-tenths behind in sector two. If such a deficit continues for Hamilton into qualifying, it would be difficult to see him make any sort of impression, as he may even struggle to get into Q3 based on his pace up until this point this weekend.

Ad

As previously mentioned, Charles Leclerc was four-tenths quicker than Hamilton in FP3, but the 27-year-old's efforts of getting into P5 still saw him over eight-tenths behind Norris in P1. Based on early weekend pace, the McLarens look untouchable, as the only other driver that got anywhere near Norris in FP3 was his teammate Oscar Piastri, who finished 0.024 seconds behind in P2.

Lewis Hamilton struggles with finding grip during Saudi Arabian GP FP3

Lewis Hamilton during FP3 - F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 - Source: Getty

Lewis Hamilton came over the Ferrari team radio during the Saudi Arabian GP FP3 session on Saturday, April 19, and seemed to blame the grip in his tires for the underwhelming performance. The Briton will be heading into only sixth qualifying session with his new team on Saturday.

Ad

Explaining to his team what seems to be the problem for him over the radio, Hamilton simply shared that he did not have the grip he wants inside his car.

"I just don’t have grip, mate. I don’t know."

The Saudi Arabian GP has not been the first time that Lewis Hamilton seems to be at loggerheads with his car, as the Briton has seemed to struggle at majority of the races in the early stages of his life at Ferrari. He has also been slower than his teammate in qualifying sessions and races this season, except for the Sprint in China.

After the Japanese GP two weeks ago, Lewis Hamilton had also mentioned that he was suffering with a faulty part on his car, which was speculated to be the floor. Ferrari brought an updated floor to Bahrain last week, and while the Briton did look better in the race, he still struggled to hook up a competitive lap in qualifying.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samyak Sharma Samyak Sharma is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, covering Formula One and IndyCar. A graduate in Mass Media and Journalism, he aims to transform his lifelong passion for playing and following sports into a thriving career in sports journalism. He believes that sports naturally deliver the most compelling stories, needing no script to captivate the world.



Samyak is dedicated to providing detailed and insightful coverage, keeping an eye on all developments on and off the track to ensure timely and accurate reporting. He closely follows Max Verstappen, inspired by the Dutchman's ability to balance precision and aggression on the track.



Samyak envisions the continued growth of motorsports globally and hopes to see Formula One return to the V8 engines while still continuing to be sustainable. As for IndyCar, he envisions greater international exposure to rival the global reach of F1.



Outside the world of motorsports, Samyak immerses himself in his love for football and cricket, passionately cheering for his favorite team, Manchester United. He also enjoys catching the occasional tennis match, broadening his appreciation for sports. Know More