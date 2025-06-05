Watch: Lewis Hamilton shares clip with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer as Mission 44 makes its way to 10 Downing Street

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton met British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street to discuss reforms in the educational sector. He went with Mission 44 scholars to support inclusivity and help in schools for people from diverse backgrounds.

Ad

Hamilton, apart from being one of the most successful F1 drivers, is also a philanthropist. In 2021, he established the 'Mission 44' foundation to support youngsters' careers by availing scholarships on STEM programs (science, tech, engineering, and math).

Over the years, Hamilton has found support in a variety of ways. From funding to vocal endorsement, Mission 44 has only seen positive growth. Moreover, to further promote his views on inclusivity in the educational sector, the seven-time world champion met the PM of the UK, Keir Starmer, at 10 Downing Street.

Ad

Trending

"Working together to make sure all young people get the opportunities they deserve."

Ad

The two had detailed conversations about several social issues associated with education, with the focus particularly on how to make education more inclusive, especially for vulnerable and underrepresented students.

During the meeting, Lewis Hamilton expressed that he felt isolated in school in his childhood. He was bullied for his ethnicity, and that system, he believed, hasn't changed in multiple decades.

Starmer, on the other hand, revealed that his own brother struggled in school, and he knew firsthand how the educational sector was lacking in certain areas. Both parties pledged to work together and create a more friendly and encouraging environment for students in schools, irrespective of their background.

Ad

Lewis Hamilton opens up on his struggles in school

Lewis Hamilton at F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Qualifying - Source: Getty

While growing up, Lewis Hamilton was bullied for his black ethnicity and struggled to fit in. He has always vocalized his resentment for social injustices and even took a knee during Formula 1 races to support the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

Ad

In a recent Mission 44 post, the Ferrari driver revealed how he was troubled in his childhood at educational institutions.

"I remember the challenges I faced at school. I didn’t feel like my voice was heard or that anyone wanted to look into the reasons why I was struggling so much. If they had, then perhaps my experience at school would have been very different.

Ad

"Instead, I was made to feel like I didn’t belong and that I didn’t matter. Today young people across the country, especially the most vulnerable students, are saying they feel the same way, and they need something to change. We need to listen and do all we can to ensure their experiences lead to the feeling of inclusion," Hamilton said, via GP Fans.

According to Mission 44 analysis, 17% of people feel unsafe or unwelcome in school. 41% feel ignored when raising concerns, and 36% of students with special educational needs say school negatively impacts their mental health. Hence, Lewis Hamilton urged authorities to be mindful and take necessary measures to ensure no child feels unheard in schools in today's generation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshita Patel Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.



Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.



When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs. Know More