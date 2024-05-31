Watch: Lewis Hamilton takes a sly dig at the Mercedes W15

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton took a dig at the struggles of the W15 while appearing on the latest episode of 'Hot Ones'. The seven-time world champion who is a vegan tackled some specially prepared Hot Wings while speaking with the host about his F1 performances.

The seven-time world champion has been unlike himself in the 2024 season as he has been unable to get the maximum out of the car provided to him by the German team. He is trailing his teammate George Russell in both qualifying and races and has been the one experimenting with the setups thus far.

Appearing on the popular YouTube show run by the channel 'First We Feast', the host Sean Evans asked Hamilton about when he felt most in conflict with the machinery. The 39-year-old did not waste a breath before replying:

"Right now... At the moment (such a conflict) is every second." [6:50]

He continued:

"Probably at the beginning of the race, you know when you're on heavy fuel. You can't go 100%, you can't do qualifying laps every lap so you have to pull back and try to hit the corners a little bit slower to go longer basically.

...Also knowing how much to pull back. You know, sometimes you pull back too much and you don't end your stint when you do your pit stop and you still have ties left - that's the point where you realized you didn't use them up."

Lewis Hamilton comments about the low speed of the W15

Lewis Hamilton stated that he was 'hopeful' that the W15 would find its 'sweet spot' as they were currently stuck with varying performances in the slow-speed corners and high-speed corners.

Speaking to the media including Sportskeeda ahead of the Monaco GP last weekend, the Mercedes driver said:

“It's nice that you created the case, I would say, but in Suzuka we were very slow in low-speed corners, in Jeddah we were fast in the low speeds and slow in the high speeds. We have no doubt there will be talk in the paddock tomorrow. I think we should be better here."

He added:

"I think the car, the window is stuck in terms of performance between high and low (speed corners). I really hope we’ll get into a bit of a sweet spot to be even closer. We weren’t that far off in qualifying last year, actually with a much worse car. So that would say something.”

Mercedes had a stronger Monaco GP weekend as Goerge Russell finished P5 ahead of Max Verstappen and his own teammate Lewis Hamilton in P6 and P7, respectively.

During the Friday practice sessions, the Ferrari-bound driver was optimistic about the car's potential and hailed it as the 'best day of the year'.