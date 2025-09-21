Watch: Lewis Hamilton being told to let Charles Leclerc through on the last lap of the F1 Azerbaijan GP

Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc had a tumultuous qualifying at the 2025 Azerbaijan GP as neither of the drivers was able to make the Top 5. The race was equally frustrating, with the two Scuderia drivers barely finishing in the points. As the Chequered flag approached, Hamilton was asked to let the Monegasque by, but the same didn't materialize. Let's have a look at the incident.Charles Leclerc crashed out in Q3 and started the Azerbaijan GP in P10, whereas Lewis Hamilton was eliminated in Q2 and started P12. Oscar Piastri’s Lap 1 crash and Alonso's jump start pushed both Ferraris into the Top 10, from where the duo battled against Lando Norris for P8.Lewis Hamilton started on the hard tires, whereas Charles Leclerc started on the mediums, meaning the Monegasque had to make an early stop. All the while, the seven-time champion extended the first stint, Leclerc was stuck behind Liam Lawson, and used up his tires in the dirty air.After everyone made the mandatory stop, Hamilton was just a few seconds behind his teammate. Ferrari asked Charles Leclerc to switch positions with his teammate, so that the Briton could chase after Lando Norris, Yuki Tsunoda, and Liam Lawson, who were stuck in the DRS train battling for P5.Unfortunately, Hamilton wasn't able to pass any of the drivers, and on the final lap, was asked to let Leclerc through to reinstate the positions before the earlier team orders.“This is the last lap. Charles behind, 2 seconds. Charles behind, 1.5 second. Let him by.”As per the Briton's onboard camera, he did slow down on the run to the chequered flag, and Leclerc passed him just moments after Lewis Hamilton crossed the finishing line.Charles Leclerc reacts to the failed last-lap swap with Lewis Hamilton Charles Leclerc, who was at one point looking to threaten the Top 5 at the Azerbaijan GP, finished the race in P9. The Monegasque was visibly frustrated in the post-race interviews. When Leclerc was questioned about the swap with Lewis Hamilton, he suggested that it wasn't the end of the world.“Honestly, we’re talking about a P8 and P9, it’s not the end of the world. But honestly, it’s not at all what I’ll be thinking about when I get home, but rather the disappointing performance of the weekend,” said Charles LeclercHamilton, when questioned about the swap, suggested that it was a misjudgment on his end. The seven-time F1 champion was visibly dejected after the race, as he stepped out of the car and walked away from it in a low spirit.Hamilton and Leclerc were 1-2 in the second practice at the Azerbaijan GP, but the Briton reportedly made changes after the FP2 session, which took a turn in the wrong direction.