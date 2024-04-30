Watch: Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff make an appearance at an event in New York

Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff were recently spotted at an event in New York ahead of this weekend's Miami GP.

The duo are having a swansong in 2024 as the seven-time world champion will leave the German team to join rival Ferrari next year on a multi-year deal.

Both Hamilton and Wolff are rarely present at the same time in an event. However, they attended their partner, WhatsApp's launch of the new race car emoji at the Empire State Building in New York, turning the iconic building green.

Expand Tweet

At the event, Lewis Hamilton spoke about his connection with the United States, a place he often spends his time in during his downtime away from the track. He said (via GPFans):

"I've always felt a special connection with the United States. I remember going to New York as a kid and dreaming about living in the city and I've been fortunate to spend a lot of time here since then.

"I've had many incredible experiences and connected with many amazing people in New York, but to drive an F1 car down Fifth Avenue and light up the Empire State Building is incredibly special. It's something I never thought would be possible."

Toto Wolff opens up about Lewis Hamilton's commitment in his final year with Mercedes

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff stated that he did not doubt Lewis Hamilton's behavior with the team despite a difficult start to his final year with the team.

Speaking with Motorsport.com, the Austrian said:

"I think that Lewis is a pro and has behaved in that way until now, trying to keep his morale up and the morale of the team even if the results don’t come. I have no doubt that this is going to last. He has also been supportive with George."

Hamilton spoke in a similar tome, claiming that he aims to finish his journey with Mercedes on a high before joining Ferrari, adding:

"Right now, I want to finish on a high here. So all my energy is going into this. Of course, there's excitement for the future. But right now, we're going through a difficult place. That's my challenge."

The Miami GP weekend is another opportunity for Hamilton to showcase the pace that he displayed during the Sprint qualifying and the Sprint race in China.