Watch: Lewis Hamilton turns heads in the F1 Italian GP paddock as he makes a ride to the track on his MV Agusta

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton turned to the Monza paddock in his personalized MV Agusta F4 LH44 edition ahead of qualifying. The British driver is experiencing the love of the Tifosi in his first Italian Grand Prix this weekend, as evidenced by their support towards him throughout the week.Hamilton, who announced his move to the Italian team in early 2024, had only joined the Maranello-based outfit in 2025 to a lot of fanfare. However, the performances on track have not materialized as the seven-time F1 world champion would have hoped, and he has struggled to match his teammate Charles Leclerc's results thus far.In a video floating on social media, Lewis Hamilton rocked up to the Monza paddock on his MV Agusta F4 LH44 decked in Italian colors alongside his bodyguards. The Italian brand has been associated with the 40-year-old since 2017, when they initially rolled out just 44 units.Hamilton had previously entered the Monaco GP paddock earlier in the year on the bike and is often spotted riding it in the Principality.Lewis Hamilton analyzes his Friday Practice in MonzaFerrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that he was pleased with SF25's performance during the Friday Practice sessions, as he finished P1 and P5 in FP1 and FP2, respectively.As per F1.com, the former Mercedes driver, who has previously stood atop the special podium in Monza on five occasions, reflected on his first two practice sessions and said:&quot;It’s very special to be out on track in front of the tifosi, the passion and energy here in Monza is truly unique. The car felt pretty good earlier this afternoon and it was encouraging to finish FP1 on top. We made some changes between sessions that we’ll review carefully, as we’re not sure they took us in the right direction, but we have time to adjust ahead of tomorrow. &quot;While both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were competitive alongside their rivals over a single lap, the pair had a disruptive long-run pace late in the FP2 session. Hamilton commented on the same and added:&quot;Our pace over a lap looked strong, and we’ve collected valuable information across the tyre compounds, so the priority will be to see how we can keep improving race pace. I'm confident the team can make good progress overnight, and we’ll be working towards a good qualifying tomorrow.&quot;Lewis Hamilton had a positive initial experience driving Ferrari in Imola as he finished P4 ahead of Leclerc in the main race and would hope for a similar level of performance in Monza. In the current generation of cars, the Brit has often struggled in the low-downforce setup and failed to finish on the podium since his P3 in 2019.