  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Lewis Hamilton
  • Watch: Lewis Hamilton turns heads in the F1 Italian GP paddock as he makes a ride to the track on his MV Agusta

Watch: Lewis Hamilton turns heads in the F1 Italian GP paddock as he makes a ride to the track on his MV Agusta

By Devang Chauhan
Modified Sep 06, 2025 11:53 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Italy - Final Practice - Source: Getty
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari arrives in the Paddock- Source: Getty

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton turned to the Monza paddock in his personalized MV Agusta F4 LH44 edition ahead of qualifying. The British driver is experiencing the love of the Tifosi in his first Italian Grand Prix this weekend, as evidenced by their support towards him throughout the week.

Ad

Hamilton, who announced his move to the Italian team in early 2024, had only joined the Maranello-based outfit in 2025 to a lot of fanfare. However, the performances on track have not materialized as the seven-time F1 world champion would have hoped, and he has struggled to match his teammate Charles Leclerc's results thus far.

In a video floating on social media, Lewis Hamilton rocked up to the Monza paddock on his MV Agusta F4 LH44 decked in Italian colors alongside his bodyguards. The Italian brand has been associated with the 40-year-old since 2017, when they initially rolled out just 44 units.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Hamilton had previously entered the Monaco GP paddock earlier in the year on the bike and is often spotted riding it in the Principality.

Lewis Hamilton analyzes his Friday Practice in Monza

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that he was pleased with SF25's performance during the Friday Practice sessions, as he finished P1 and P5 in FP1 and FP2, respectively.

As per F1.com, the former Mercedes driver, who has previously stood atop the special podium in Monza on five occasions, reflected on his first two practice sessions and said:

Ad
"It’s very special to be out on track in front of the tifosi, the passion and energy here in Monza is truly unique. The car felt pretty good earlier this afternoon and it was encouraging to finish FP1 on top. We made some changes between sessions that we’ll review carefully, as we’re not sure they took us in the right direction, but we have time to adjust ahead of tomorrow. "
Ad

While both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were competitive alongside their rivals over a single lap, the pair had a disruptive long-run pace late in the FP2 session. Hamilton commented on the same and added:

"Our pace over a lap looked strong, and we’ve collected valuable information across the tyre compounds, so the priority will be to see how we can keep improving race pace. I'm confident the team can make good progress overnight, and we’ll be working towards a good qualifying tomorrow."

Lewis Hamilton had a positive initial experience driving Ferrari in Imola as he finished P4 ahead of Leclerc in the main race and would hope for a similar level of performance in Monza. In the current generation of cars, the Brit has often struggled in the low-downforce setup and failed to finish on the podium since his P3 in 2019.

About the author
Devang Chauhan

Devang Chauhan

Twitter icon

Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.

To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.

Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.

Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Devang Chauhan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications