Watch: Lewis Hamilton walks up to Max Verstappen to seemingly discuss the impeding incident after the F1 Monaco GP qualifying

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen had a quick chat presumably about the impeding incident involving them in Q1 after the qualifying session of the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix ended on Saturday. The Ferrari driver got in Verstappen's way during the first qualifying session, due to a miscommunication with his race engineer.

Long rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen nearly tripped over each other during Q1 in qualifying ahead of the Monaco GP on Saturday. The Red Bull driver was on a quick lap, coming up the hill, when Hamilton's slow-moving Ferrari car moved into his way in front.

The reason for this became clear when Hamilton's radio message was played out, and it was revealed that the Briton's race engineer had told him that Verstappen was on a slow lap. Hamilton then replied angrily over the radio, blasting his race engineer for feeding him incorrect information.

After the qualifying session ended, Hamilton was spotted going over to Verstappen and having a conversation, presumably about the unfortunate incident.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have both been summoned by the stewards regarding this incident, which may yet change the result of the qualifying session. The Ferrari driver qualified in P4, with Verstappen just behind him in fifth.

Ferrari looked to have improved massively around the streets of Monaco, with both their drivers qualifying in the top 4 for Sunday's race. Home hero Charles Leclerc would have expected to be on pole though, following his dominance in all three practice sessions prior to qualifying, but the Monegasque has to settle for P2 after being out-qualified by McLaren's Lando Norris, by over a tenth of a second.

Lewis Hamilton apologizes to Ferrari after P4 in Monaco GP qualifying

Lewis Hamilton came over the team radio to apologize to his Ferrari team after the qualifying session for the Monaco Grand Prix ended on Saturday. The 40-year-old was outqualified by his teammate yet again, continuing the season-long trend.

After qualifying ended around the streets of Monaco, Hamilton apologized to his team, despite coming home to take P4 in the session.

"Sorry to not have the pace dude," said Hamilton.

"Its not too bad!" replied his race engineer, Riccardo Adami.

Lewis Hamilton will be looking to finish on the podium for the first time in a conventional race for Ferrari during Sunday's Grand Prix. This could look like a distant dream in case the 7x world champion does receive any kind of a grid penalty for the impeding incident involving him and Verstappen. However, it remains to be seen how the new mandatory two pit stops rule in play for Monaco affects the race strategies of the teams and drivers.

