Watch: Lewis Hamilton walks past Nico Rosberg without acknowledging him before the start of F1 Italian GP

By Gunaditya Tripathi
Modified Sep 08, 2025 08:03 GMT
Lewis Hamilton walks past Nico Rosberg without acknowledging him before the start of&nbsp;F1&nbsp;Italian&nbsp;GP (Getty Images)
Lewis Hamilton walks past Nico Rosberg without acknowledging him before the start of F1 Italian GP (Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton was spotted ignoring and walking past Nico Rosberg prior to the start of the 2025 F1 Italian GP at Monza earlier. The two are childhood friends and were teammates at Mercedes till the end of the 2016 Formula 1 season.

It is popularly known that both Hamilton and Rosberg developed a tough rivalry for the championship back in 2016. The latter won the championship that season, following which he announced his Formula 1 retirement. Although both drivers are sometimes caught in conversation in the paddock, quite the contrary happened earlier in Monza.

Right before the race started, the drivers were rushing towards their teams. Lewis Hamilton, who was making his way to the Ferrari garage, walked past Rosberg, who was on live TV at the moment. In a clip that was circulated on social media, the drivers did not seem to acknowledge each other despite passing by.

Owing to a grid penalty, Lewis Hamilton started the race down in P10 and charged on the grid as he finished in P6. While these were some crucial points for the team, more was expected from the Scuderia, considering it was their home race. Speaking to the media after the session, Hamilton opened up about the pace that the team has currently and the chances of winning a race this year.

Lewis Hamilton admits Ferrari doesn't have the pace to battle competitors

Ferrari was expected to be a title contender this season after their incredible battle for the same with McLaren in 2024. However, while the latter delivered their promise and are on their way to clinch their second consecutive championship, the Italian outfit has been struggling to collect a race win.

Despite their inconsistent pace, however, Ferrari still sits in second place in the World Championship. This is owing to the Mercedes and Red Bull in P3 and P4, where the latter has scored maximum points through only one of their drivers this season.

As the struggles continue, Lewis Hamilton admitted that Ferrari did not have the pace in Monza. He claimed that he did not "deserve" to be on the podium and that the team can only clinch a few podiums at best in the remaining races this season.

"I didn’t deserve to be on the podium today so I won’t be going to the podium but I’ll probably go out to the wall to see (all the fans)," Lewis Hamilton told Sky Sports .

He added:

"Charles was giving it everything. Max is up there now. We don’t have the pace of Red Bull – today they were rapid – and we don’t have the pace of McLaren. So I think we are fourth, fifth. If we do an exceptinal job we can maybe get a podium here or there. There’s a chance we can have that but in terms of pure pace we don’t have that."

Lewis Hamilton is yet to score a podium with Ferrari this year. He has only managed to collect two P4s as his best finish in a main race, keeping aside his Sprint victory in China.

Gunaditya Tripathi

