Watch: Liam Lawson meets Lewis Hamilton's aide Angela Cullen ahead of the F1 Chinese GP

Red Bull driver Liam Lawson was spotted meeting with Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton's aide Angela Cullen ahead of the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix. Cullen had been a prominent permanent feature of the seven-time F1 world champion's team in his title-winning years with Mercedes from 2016 to 2023.

Apart from being Hamilton's physio, Cullen also acted as his closest confidant on track and did multiple jobs like preparing his meals and organizing his race gear to help the Brit remain focused on his on-track performances. However, the duo parted ways at the beginning of the 2023 season to the shock of many.

Angella Cullen, who returned to Lewis Hamilton's side in 2025, caught up with fellow Kiwi and Red Bull driver Liam Lawson ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix on March 23 and was seen embracing her young compatriot.

In a video posted by Red Bull on its social media platform Instagram, Lawson was seen conversing with Cullen and asked:

"Nice, very nice to see you. You were with Marcus, right?"

To which Lewis Hamilton's physio replied:

"Yeah, I had a great season at Indy."

The 23-year-old concluded:

"It's cool. I mean I speak to him a lot, he loves it."

In her time away from F1, Angela Cullen had worked with former Ferrari junior and IndyCar driver Marcus Armstrong for a year in 2023.

Lewis Hamilton reflects on his dynamic with Angela Cullen

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton stated that he and Angela Cullen had known each other for a long time and had gone through a lot of important moments in their lives together.

Speaking with F1.com ahead of the 2025 season, the 40-year-old reflected on his dynamic and said:

“It’s always important to have a good foundation of people around you. I’ve generally had a very good base for many, many years, so I still have all the team that I had last year but I’ve brought Ange in on top of that. We have a great relationship, me and Ange; we’ve known each other for a long, long time, and we’ve gone through a lot together."

“She took a couple of years out and she spent time with her family and discovering the world, and asking her to come and start this new chapter with me and her accepting it was really exciting, and we’ve been having a blast – this past month together has been really awesome,” he added.

It has been a deficit start to Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari career as he finished P10 in the season opener in Australia and was disqualified at the end of the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix.

However, the 40-year-old can take some heart from his Chinese GP's Sprint performance, where he secured pole position and finished P1 at the Shanghai International Circuit.

