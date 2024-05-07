Watch: Logan Sargeant's gut-wrenching team radio after getting punted out of the race in the F1 Miami GP

Williams F1 driver Logan Sargeant was left shocked after his crash with Haas F1 driver Kevin Magnussen in the recently concluded Miami GP on Sunday.

It wasn't the homecoming that the American, who resides in Fort Lauderdale, was hoping for as he collided with the Danish driver to bow out of his home race in Miami.

It was a rollercoaster weekend for the Williams F1 driver as he made good ground in the Sprint race to finish P10 on Saturday but was mightily disappointed to qualify P16 for the main race later in the day.

Logan Sargeant wasn't able to make any headway in the main race and found himself jostling for positions at the back of the field. In the race, he found himself defending his P18 from Kevin Magnussen but the Danish driver misjudged the gap and collided on the side of the 23-year-old.

Sargeant was audibly shocked by the impact of the crash and came on his team radio and said:

"Oh, mate!! Oh, I bit my *****. Yes, I'm ok, I think so. Did I do something wrong?"

To which his race engineer replied:

"I don't think you did, I'll look at the review."

Logan Sargeant analyzes his 'disappointing' Miami GP

Logan Sargeant stated that he was 'disappointed' to end his home race with a DNF and claimed that he was having a 'decent race' until the crash.

As per F1.com, the Williams F1 driver said:

"A very disappointing way to end my home grand prix. It was a decent race up until the incident. From what I could tell Alex [Albon] and I were both missing a little bit of pace today but still fighting on. Nonetheless, it’s been a positive weekend from the moment I got into the car in FP1."

"I’ve been able to get almost everything out of it. There are still little things to improve on but generally, I don’t feel like there was much left in it this weekend. I’m feeling fine and ready to move on to a stint of European races."

Williams's sporting director, Sven Sweets, added that the American was discharged from the hospital after his checks, adding:

"In one of those fights Logan was taken out by [Kevin] Magnussen, while very frustrating we are happy Logan was completely fine and discharged."

There were some rumors about Miami GP being Logan Sargeant's last race with the team as they wanted to get Mercedes junior Kimi Antonelli for the race in Imola.

However, the Grove-based team's boss James Vowles shut down any such reports and confirmed the American's position for the upcoming races.