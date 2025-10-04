  • home icon
  • Formula 1
  • Max Verstappen
  • Watch: Max Verstappen angrily gestures at Lando Norris as his final lap is ruined by the McLaren driver

Watch: Max Verstappen angrily gestures at Lando Norris as his final lap is ruined by the McLaren driver

By Geetansh Pasricha
Modified Oct 04, 2025 14:51 GMT
F1 Grand Prix of Netherlands - Qualifying - Source: Getty
Max Verstappen (L) and Lando Norris (R) - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen was in contention for pole position at the Singapore GP but felt that his lap was ruined by a slow trundling Lando Norris on his final run. His onboard camera then spotted him making some gestures in anger towards his British friend for not giving him the best shot at having pole position.

Ad

Verstappen arrived at the Singapore GP with two wins under his belt. This has helped him reduce his deficit to the top of the drivers' championship table, leading the Singapore GP to be one of the crucial venues where he had to capitalise on McLaren not being the benchmark at the Marina Bay Circuit.

While he has qualified ahead of the papaya drivers, he had the chance of possibly lining up his RB21 on pole position. However, on his final run, he crossed paths with Norris.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This caused him to lose downforce on his car due to the dirty air affecting the RB21, prompting the Dutchman to abort his final attempt. Subsequently, furious at the incident and having to settle for a front-row start, Verstappen made a thumbs-up gesture at Norris for hampering him at the tail end of the lap, as could be seen by the onboard footage:

Ad

Verstappen's race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase (GP), further took a sarcastic jibe over the radio, as he told the four-time champion:

"You can thank your mate for that."

A few seconds later, Verstappen replied:

"I guess [it] wasn't it. But people do that."

The Marina Bay Circuit continues to pose challenges for Max Verstappen as it has been one of the few tracks where the reigning champion has never been on pole position.

Ad

Max Verstappen will not let go of the incident with Lando Norris

Red Bull&#039;s Max Verstappen during the qualifying for the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Singapore - Source: Getty
Red Bull's Max Verstappen during the qualifying for the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Singapore - Source: Getty

While pole position is a different task, the Marina Bay Circuit is the only track on the current F1 calendar where Max Verstappen has never won in his previous outings. But the Dutchman had impressive pace since the start of the weekend and ultimately had to settle for P2.

Ad

So, when asked by David Coulthard in the post-qualifying interview about what had happened on his final run, he said on the F1TV broadcast:

"Yeah, that's what happens when there's a car in front of you just cruising two seconds in front. So that's noted, will be remembered as well."

When Coulthard asked about which driver had possibly impeded him, Verstappen jokingly said:

Ad
"Not Oscar [Piastri]."

Max Verstappen then further reflected on his qualifying effort and said:

"Yeah that was a bit of a shame, otherwise it could have been very close for pole. It's always very exciting here in qualifying, of course little bit disappointed to not be first, but for us this weekend so far has been really good. The car has been very competitive, so for us to be second again is very good."

Verstappen will start on the front row alongside George Russell for the Singapore GP.

About the author
Geetansh Pasricha

Geetansh Pasricha

Twitter icon

Geetansh is a motorsport writer in Sportskeeda and an undergraduate student of journalism. He has more than a year of writing experience under his belt, covering various motorsport disciplines, as he strives to provide accurate and captivating content for the audience.

His love for motorsports began with Formula 1, and he has been a fan of the sport for over half a decade, with his love branching over to IndyCar and NASCAR lately. Among his motorsport idols, Sebastian Vettel is a personal favourite, whom he wants to meet one day.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Geetansh Pasricha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications