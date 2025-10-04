Watch: Max Verstappen angrily gestures at Lando Norris as his final lap is ruined by the McLaren driver

Max Verstappen was in contention for pole position at the Singapore GP but felt that his lap was ruined by a slow trundling Lando Norris on his final run. His onboard camera then spotted him making some gestures in anger towards his British friend for not giving him the best shot at having pole position.Verstappen arrived at the Singapore GP with two wins under his belt. This has helped him reduce his deficit to the top of the drivers' championship table, leading the Singapore GP to be one of the crucial venues where he had to capitalise on McLaren not being the benchmark at the Marina Bay Circuit.While he has qualified ahead of the papaya drivers, he had the chance of possibly lining up his RB21 on pole position. However, on his final run, he crossed paths with Norris.This caused him to lose downforce on his car due to the dirty air affecting the RB21, prompting the Dutchman to abort his final attempt. Subsequently, furious at the incident and having to settle for a front-row start, Verstappen made a thumbs-up gesture at Norris for hampering him at the tail end of the lap, as could be seen by the onboard footage:Verstappen's race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase (GP), further took a sarcastic jibe over the radio, as he told the four-time champion:&quot;You can thank your mate for that.&quot;A few seconds later, Verstappen replied:&quot;I guess [it] wasn't it. But people do that.&quot;The Marina Bay Circuit continues to pose challenges for Max Verstappen as it has been one of the few tracks where the reigning champion has never been on pole position.Max Verstappen will not let go of the incident with Lando NorrisRed Bull's Max Verstappen during the qualifying for the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Singapore - Source: GettyWhile pole position is a different task, the Marina Bay Circuit is the only track on the current F1 calendar where Max Verstappen has never won in his previous outings. But the Dutchman had impressive pace since the start of the weekend and ultimately had to settle for P2.So, when asked by David Coulthard in the post-qualifying interview about what had happened on his final run, he said on the F1TV broadcast:&quot;Yeah, that's what happens when there's a car in front of you just cruising two seconds in front. So that's noted, will be remembered as well.&quot;When Coulthard asked about which driver had possibly impeded him, Verstappen jokingly said:&quot;Not Oscar [Piastri].&quot;Max Verstappen then further reflected on his qualifying effort and said:&quot;Yeah that was a bit of a shame, otherwise it could have been very close for pole. It's always very exciting here in qualifying, of course little bit disappointed to not be first, but for us this weekend so far has been really good. The car has been very competitive, so for us to be second again is very good.&quot;Verstappen will start on the front row alongside George Russell for the Singapore GP.