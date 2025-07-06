Watch: Max Verstappen cheering for Nico Hulkenberg as the German ended his barren podium run in the F1 British GP

Reigning F1 World Champion Max Verstappen was seen cheering for Nico Hulkenberg after the latter clinched his first Formula 1 podium at the 2025 British Grand Prix. This was a major achievement for Hulkenberg, who only scored a top-three finish in the sport in his 239th race start.

Ad

Although Verstappen had a difficult weekend (other than his pole position on Saturday), he seemed to be quite excited for Hulkenberg. In a video that went viral on social media, the Red Bull driver was seen cheering at the Sauber driver on the old pit straight during the cool-down lap.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The German driver has been on the grid since 2010. In all the different teams he drove for, Hulkenberg never had the chance to drive for a competitive, race-winning team. His best finish remained stuck at several P4s, which he collected throughout the years.

But his first celebration came earlier today at Silverstone after a difficult and incident-filled British GP gave him enough clear air to clinch P3. Sauber's strategy and Max Verstappen's spin allowed him to stick in the position, and his excellent and consistent drive helped him keep it.

Ad

At the same time, Max Verstappen was stuck with an underperforming car throughout the weekend.

How did Max Verstappen finish down in P5 despite his pole position earlier?

Max Verstappen spins out of a podium contention, 2025 F1 British GP (Getty Images)

The 2025 British GP weekend was set to be difficult for Max Verstappen. Considering his comments during the free practice sessions, the Red Bull was undrivable. However, a last-minute change in setup saw the team cut down on downforce to gain more speed on straights during the race.

Ad

But this was quick to backfire. Even though he took pole position (after all contenders made mistakes on their final runs), the drenched track was extremely difficult to drive on with that setup. The team couldn't have modified it due to the Parc Ferme regulations, and Verstappen was left with a low downforce car on a very wet track.

Even though he was in strong contention throughout, Verstappen spun out from P2 during a safety car restart, sending him out of the top 10. He did manage to gain some positions, but finished behind the Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton in P5.

Verstappen is falling out of championship contention this season with every race. Red Bull is currently not in a good state, and the McLaren domination has witnessed a total lockup at the top of the standings. Although he is still in third place of the same, there is a 46-point gap between him and Lando Norris in second place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,000 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over two years and is currently pursuing a degree in journalism as well.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician, blogger, and story writer. Know More