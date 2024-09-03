Watch: Max Verstappen congratulates Charles Leclerc for winning the 2024 F1 Italian GP

Max Verstappen congratulated Charles Leclerc for winning the Italian GP for the second time with Ferrari. The defending world champion showed a thumbs up in parc ferme as the Ferrari driver went through the pitlane to park his car in the top spot.

When Leclerc finished his victory lap and entered the pitlane to park his car in parc ferme. he was driving by all the other drivers. Verstappen, who had a horrible race and only secured P6, got out of the car and congratulated Leclerc as he was passing by.

The footage of this gesture was captured from Carlos Sainz's on-board camera and was circulated on social media platforms.

Charles Leclerc had a surprisingly good race at Monza. The Monegasque was running in second place in the first few laps of the race after overtaking McLaren's Lando Norris.

While McLaren looked strong in terms of pace, they were degrading their tires much quicker than Ferraris. Hence, they had to do a two-stop race strategy, while Leclerc continued on his hard tires and gradually moved to the top and brought home the victory for Ferrari.

After the Italian GP, Leclerc remains in third place in the drivers' championship table with 217 points. He is chasing Norris (241 points) and Verstappen (303 points).

Charles Leclerc on winning both Monaco and Italian GP in 2024

Charles Leclerc recently talked about how winning the Monaco and Italian GPs in a season was special for him in 2024. This year, the Monegasque won his home GP for the first time and Ferrari's home GP the second time after 2019.

Speaking to F1 world champion Nico Rosberg in parc ferme after winning at Monza, he explained that emotions he felt in 2019 crept up when he was driving the last few laps of the race.

"It’s an incredible feeling. Actually I thought that the first time would just feel like this, and then the second time - if there was a second time – wouldn’t feel as special. But my god, the emotions in the last few laps were exactly the same like in 2019," Leclerc said.

"Monaco and Monza are the two races I want to win every year. Obviously, I want to win as many races as possible, and the world championship as soon as possible, but these are the two most important races of the season. I've managed to win them this year. It’s so, so special,” he added.

